Local businesses serve up cool confections

Lowcountry summers are hot and unfortunately the COVID-19 crisis has frozen a lot of summer activities. But you can still chill out with traditional summer treats. The Lowcountry offers plenty of places to quench your cravings for cool treats while enjoying some safe social distancing summer fun.

Maybe one of the easiest ways to social distance while indulging is to have the ice cream come to you. Now that Nino’s Creamery ice cream truck is rolling through town, that’s easier than ever.

The idea for Nino’s ice cream truck came to light when Jeff Romszewicz and his family moved to the island in March. Romszewicz saw the need for ice cream on the island, but after doing some research put the idea on hold.

“Fast forward to Memorial Day weekend, after being locked up for several weeks due to COVID the itch happened again that DI needed ice cream,” he said. “Our crazy idea was to build a cool hip ice cream truck that has never been seen before. I used the concept from my own childhood movie, ‘Field of Dreams,’ if you build it they will come.”

Romszewicz goes to extreme measures to make sure Nino’s Creamery is what he calls the safest ice cream truck on the road.

“Our entire truck is cleaned and sanitized each night. Safety is our 100% concern since we are like all the other families with precious little ones,” he said.

The company will be releasing an app to show the exact location of the truck. In the meantime you can track Nino’s locations daily on their Instagram and Facebook pages (facebook.com/ninoscreamery).

Another DI entrepreneur who answered the call for ice cream is Blondies Bagels and Cafe owner Ann Turner.

“The need for ice cream on the island was clearly there. Many folks have attempted to try it out, but it’s very difficult to make it work as a stand-alone operation,” she said. “We had the perfect layout to convert over to ice cream in the evenings. The concept fit the image of our primary business which was important to us ... an affordable, family friendly gathering place. We also wanted to create a space where we could employ local teenagers and really let them have control.”

Known for its bagels and sandwiches during the day, Blondies, at 245 Seven Farms Drive, scoops up dessert, serving ice cream all summer, Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.

But ice cream isn’t the only cool treat to beat the heat. Summer smoothies can quench that craving too.

Beech, 864 Island Park Drive, serves up a variety of salads and poke bowls. During the summer, Beech is a local favorite for acaí, bowls, cold-pressed juices, and healthy smoothies.

Beech is offering two limited-time selections guaranteed to make it a cool, cool summer. The Peachy Keen Bowl is loaded with acaí, peanut butter, granola, fresh peaches, and blueberries. The Just Peachy Smoothie blends raspberries, ginger, basil, agave, and coconut water to create a creamy cool treat.

Delivery and pickup are available. Beech has expanded its outdoor seating, making it a perfect place to practice social distancing while staying cool.

Smoothies are a year-round staple for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 186 Seven Farms Drive — it’s right there in its name.

The cafe has been a Daniel Island staple since 2015 and all smoothies are made-to-order with healthy, fresh ingredients.

This summer they offer a special summer treat with their “vacay vibe” non-alcoholic Watermelon Mojito and Guava Margarita.

But maybe you’re looking for that extra kick. In that case, Hard Scoop Distillery is churning out an adult dessert to fill your order.

Hard Scoop Distillery, 2030 Wambaw Creek Road on the Cainhoy peninsula, is spiking ice cream with 16 proof alcohol. Charleston’s homegrown Hard Scoop uses local ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind ice cream taste for the 21 and up crowd.

Pints can be picked up curbside and at local stores like Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods.

Flavorful favorites, like the popular strawberry sorbet and peach sorbet, are made with local fruits.

Hard Scoop, in an inventive pandemic twist, now is also making hand sanitizer to make sure customers can keep cool and safe this summer.

If you’re looking to venture just a little north or south, a couple of popular options might be worth the drive.

Park Circle Creamery, 1044 East Montague Ave. in North Charleston, has been serving summer smiles since 2016. Local ingredients are used to create all the handcrafted flavors.

The creamery recently partnered with Holy Sticks, an ice cream bar company, to give customers an even wider selection of frozen treats.

Flavors rotate every week, so there’s always something new on the menu, including favorites Lemon Crunch and Blueberry Cheesecake. Park Circle Creamery also offers the vegan Holy No Cow ice cream.

In Mount Pleasant, Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe at 1502 N Hwy 17 has been a Lowcountry staple since 1972. The menu is loaded with comfort food, but it’s the selection of more than 30 ice cream flavors that keeps customers coming back. Popular dessert items such as massive sundaes and old-fashioned banana splits are perfect for cooling off.