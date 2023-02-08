The Local Buzz

There’s a buzz around town about the sweet new musical group known as The Honeybees.

The group consists of two local Daniel Island moms, Susan McLure and Kendell Stange. With McLure on guitar and Stange on piano, the group covers a wide variety of artists from Tom Petty to the Indigo Girls to Dolly Parton. These busy bees have been sighted all over town performing their music at local spots, such as The DIME and Waterfront Park.

The duo met while taking lessons from local music teachers, Jake Willis and Val Mackend. “Music and playing guitar is a therapeutic avenue for me and after the loss of my dad in December 2021, it became even more so,” McLure said. “One day I saw Kendell loading up her piano to play at an event and thought what a great way to enjoy music and give to others. She said ‘we should play together,’ and I thought, why not? …The rest is history.”

For Stange it all started with what she calls a “seed of a prayer.” After working in accounting and raising three boys, Stange wanted to feel the passion she once felt as a gymnast growing up. “I remembered what it felt like to have a passion that you couldn’t get enough of something that you knew you were made for. And I longed for that again.”

When she started helping her son with his piano lessons she fell in love with the instrument.

“That was three years ago, and the fire is still burning,” she said. “Susan and I have been neighbors and friends for about nine years, and I knew she played the guitar. So last fall, we started to play together. Although it’s been a ton of work, it’s the good kind that fills you up and makes you so grateful for life and friendship.”

The group tossed around names for the band, but after listening to the song Queen Bee by Taj Mahal they knew the name had to “bee” The Honeybees.

Friendship keeps The Honeybees “bee-lieving” in themselves.

“I am so thankful for Susan. She is salt-of-the earth, just a drop from heaven. We have so much fun together and laugh a lot. She is the queen of harmony and has taught me greatly,” Stange gushed.

McLure is equally grateful for the fruitful relationship and credits Stange with getting the group out of the hive to perform across the Lowcountry. “Kendell doesn’t do anything small. She had equipment and everything you need to play in public.”

McLure says once they overcame the jitters, performing became a joy. “Kendell and I have progressed together, it’s so much fun when we nail a song we’ve been working on forever. Although I’d rather sing than speak in front of a crowd, I never would’ve done this without Kendell. I was used to playing and singing in my living room. But it was also a great rush. I am proud of what we accomplished.”

The group enjoys connecting with the audience. “What was unexpected to me is how much kids get excited to hear live music and they don’t hold back their free-spirited movements and praise. And when we hit a wrong note, they don’t even notice,” McLure exclaimed.

“I love filling people up with something good, fun, lighthearted, and hopeful. Music is food for the soul and is so powerful. I also love seeing kids dance and run around crazy and free,” Stange said.