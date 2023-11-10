Local charitable and educational events coming to DI

Meyer Vogl Gallery presents The Bridge Continues: Black Makers in Charleston as part of their Culture Cake series of arts and cultural programming on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at their Daniel Island gallery, 250 River Landing Drive.

It is free and family friendly but kindly RSVP to info@meyervogl.com

The Bridge Continues is a follow up to The Bridge: Black Makers in Charleston. The idea is to bridge the gap between Black artisans and the Charleston community. Shaniequa Washington, owner and designer of Zuriel Kingdom Collections, an Ankara fashion and jewelry brand, curated a group of artisans for this year’s event, with

a focus on children as the future. The intention is to showcase Black artisans and cultivate a space for children to create and thrive. Makers and partners who will be joining the event include:

• Zuriel Kingdom Collections, a fashion and accessories brand

• Gullah Sweetgrass, with Palmetto roses

• Gullah Dolls, with a doll making craft

• Motherland Essentials, a bath and body brand

• Yo Art!

• Book Success

• Copper Cohens, with a bracelet making activity

• Charcuterie Happy Board, with delicious bites

• Andrea Serrano, content creator and local producer

• Tidestar Bartending, with drinks for kids and adults

• Morowa Mosai, with live painting

• The ZR Experience, providing the music and dance party for kids

• Ment Nelson, a celebrated South Carolina artist

Children will be invited to participate in such activities as Gullah doll making, bracelet making, sidewalk chalk, dancing and more. Bites and drinks will be served.

‘DINING FOR GOOD’ RAFFLE TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHILDREN’S CHARITIES

It’s back! The Exchange Club of Daniel Island is holding a fundraising raffle the month of October with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit local children’s charities. Last year’s raffle garnered over $14,000 and raised awareness about the good that the local charities do for children and the community.

Purchase tickets for a chance to win one of 19 gift certificates to fine dining restaurants in the Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and Charleston area totaling $3,000. Prizes are broken down into several prize packages and gift certificates will range in varies values from $400 to $50.

Raffle tickets are on sale now through Oct. 29. The drawing will be on Oct. 30 and winners will be notified by email. Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100. Only 800 tickets will be sold. Tickets will be available through members of the Exchange Club of Daniel Island and at Island Expressions on Daniel Island, 162 Seven Farms Drive, #105. More info at dixchangeclub.org.