Local churches join Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Two Daniel Island churches – Providence Church and Daniel Island Fellowship - are pitching in to assist with relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Providence Church continues to collect funds to aid in the relief effort, according to a press release. Providence has partnered with two fiscally-responsible organizations, Water Mission and Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, who are making a direct contribution on the ground in the island’s ongoing recovery.

Water Mission’s disaster response team and equipment are in the Bahamas, collaborating with partners and local municipalities to provide clean, safe water to as many people as possible.

Specifically, Water Mission is providing water treatment solutions, generators, and other supplies via boat and plane to some of the hardest hit areas, including Marsh Harbor, Elbow Cay, and Green Turtle Cay.

According to Water Mission, “There are little or no freshwater sources in these areas, so we will use a specialized water purification system for saltwater called reverse osmosis to meet the urgent need for safe water, providing up to 35,000 gallons a day. We are working with corporate partners in the U.S. and NGO partners in the Bahamas to provide emergency solutions as quickly as possible.”

Additionally, Providence’s primary ministry partner, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is providing 100 six-person pop-up tents to be installed as temporary sleeping quarters to repel insects and rain during the rebuild phase, chlorine generators and water filters to provide potable water as well as solar chargers with deep-cycle batteries that can charge up to 10 mobile phones simultaneously. Also, they are outfitting trailers with construction equipment and tools to replace those lost during the storm to facilitate future rebuilding estimating that construction materials may be scarce for months.

Providence Church Pastor Daniel Freemyer notes, “We’re honored to partner with these fine organizations to bring relief to our neighbors in the Bahamas at this difficult time and thrilled to announce matching funds from relief efforts by Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of SC.”

Pastor Freemyer noted that the church has already made a $1400 donation to Water Mission through the Daniel Island Community Foundation’s Hurricane Dorian match program, which doubled the contribution to the charity. To donate, checks may be delivered or mailed to Providence Church with “Dorian Relief” noted on the memo line. All funds will be routed in full to Providence Church’s relief partners.

Providence Church is a progressive, inclusive Christian community affiliated with Atlanta-based Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a diverse network of churches which offers missions and ministry partnerships in the US and abroad. Founded in 1996 and home to the island’s first church, Providence is located on Daniel Island at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive. For more information: providencecharleston.org.

Members of Daniel Island Fellowship’s “Mothers on a Mission” group hosted a bake sale in Smythe Park on Sept. 21 to raise money for Water Mission in support of Dorian victims. In addition, DIF is also supporting a church in West Palm Beach that is providing shelter and grief counseling to Bahamians displaced as a result of Dorian.

More information about DIF can be found on their website, www.danielislandfellowship.org.