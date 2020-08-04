Local churches reach congregations with technology

Area churches are finding the balance in maintaining active communities of faith while taking precautions to keep their congregations healthy.

Easter services will look different this year, but by coupling creativity with technology, pastors can provide significant worship opportunities. People can still find peace and meaning while worshiping at home.

Providence Church

As Dan Freemyer, senior pastor of Providence Church, remarked, “Amidst all the pain and suffering of this pandemic, there is something beautiful about people of faith setting aside time for worship within their own homes. That is how early Christians and other adherents of faith traditions started in the first place.”

This year, Providence Church, located on Daniel Island, celebrated Holy Week with live, streamed services on Facebook (@ProvidenceCharleston) at 10:30 a.m. on first on Palm Sunday and will again on Easter Sunday. Members were encouraged to submit pictures of themselves with palms or other greenery to be included in a “virtual palms processional.”

Gathering candles and crosses can also enhance the at-home experience. Online services will be held at 6:00 pm on both Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

“Maundy Thursday will be a communion service while Good Friday will be a tenebrae (candle extinguishing) service, with worshipers gathering the bread, cup, and candles in their own homes,” noted Freemyer. “Finally, so we can actually see each other on Easter, we are encouraging folks to send pictures of themselves or post them to Facebook or Instagram tagging #ProvidenceCharleston, so we can have a virtual Easter Parade that we will both post on Facebook and send out in our newsletter.”

Saint Clare of Assisi

The Diocese of Charleston is offering virtual worship opportunities for Holy Week that streamed live from the Pastoral Center as follows:

Holy Thursday, April 9 - Liturgy of the Lord’s Supper at 8 p.m.

Good Friday, April 10 - Liturgy at 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil, Holy Saturday, April 11- Mass at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12 - Mass in English at 11 a.m. (Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.)

One Fellowship

All worship services are online for the foreseeable future. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings, services are available all morning on their website, onefellowship.church/

The church’s website explains, “Our overall aim in worship is to experience God’s truth, goodness and beauty through His Word and His Presence. We hope you enjoy your time with us and that your life is distinctly touched.”

New Song

Sunday Easter worship will be broadcast on Facebook Live beginning at 10 a.m.

Church of the Holy Cross

According to its website, Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island has combined services with its Sullivan’s Island location and has transitioned to online broadcasting. On April 12 at 9 a.m., a family service will be held, followed by a 10 a.m. and a 6 p.m. Easter service. Live streaming can be accessed online at holycross.net . The website also offers a Maundy Thursday resource pack for in-home worship, and a Good Friday online service.

St. James A.M.E. Church

Located at 1100 St Thomas Island Dr., worshipers can call 843-388-6648 for details on services.

King’s Cross Church

Leaders at King’s Cross Church, located on Clements Ferry Road, have also modified their Easter plans. Kelly Graham, associate pastor, said, “We’re firm believers that the best way to serve our community in this time involves social distancing, but we’re also firm believers in the resurrection of Jesus from the dead! In light of both, we’re celebrating with an online gathering.”

The service will air at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday on their website ( kingscross.org ) and also can be viewed live on Facebook.

The church also is also posting daily devotional videos that correspond to the events of Holy Week. These air at 10 a.m. each day, Monday-Saturday (April 6-11) on the same outlets as the Easter online gathering.

Intercessional Reformed Episcopal Church

Located at 2823 Clements Ferry Road, call 843-216-7767 to learn more about worship services being offered.

Two Rivers Church

Another local church, Two Rivers, will meet on Maundy (Holy) Thursday, via Zoom, to participate in a short service remembering Jesus’ last meal.

On Good Friday, the church will host a service on Facebook Live and YouTube Live to reflect on Jesus’ journey to the cross. Then on Easter Sunday, worship will be held at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page (tworiverschs) and on YouTube Live.

Reverend Wendy Hudson, lead pastor, explained, “Our worship will include video clips of our children offering Easter blessings, our musician will sing favorite Easter songs and we’ll share a message of hope and perseverance in this difficult time.”

St. Paul Baptist Church

Wando-based St. Paul Baptist Church also plans to celebrate during a live stream on Facebook. The service will include 15 minutes of praise and worship with songs, followed by a 15-minute sermonette from the pastor, according to Fran Karim, church administrator. Check St. Paul’s Facebook page for times and more information.