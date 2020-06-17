Local construction projects forge ahead

As area residents have been restricted to staying home, the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula construction projects have continued to develop. Some are close to completion, some just getting started and some went back to the drawing board. Here’s a look at a few of those projects and their progress.

Daniel Island Publix Seeks Approval for Expansion

Publix submitted expansion plans to the City of Charleston’s Design Review Board for consideration during the June 15 meeting, where it received conceptual approval, and some specific designs will be restudied. With final approval, the full-service grocery store on Daniel Island, located 162 Seven Farms Drive, will move forward with an addition that will nearly double the size of the existing footprint. The plans also include a renovation. The current square footage is 29,030 and the proposed expansion is 21,368 square feet, increasing the size of the new store to 50,398 square feet.

On May 22, the proposed conceptual design was approved by the Daniel Island Architectural Review Board.

Design renderings feature Lowcountry inspired aesthetics that draw from the themes of historic Charleston: sweetgrass, oyster tabby, white brick, board and batten, and galvanized metal roofs. A new, prominent entry is planned and an attached pavilion with outdoor seating at the end of the store will be surrounded by native landscaping and seasonal plants.

The Waterfront Project Update

East West Partners, the developer of The Waterfront community on River Landing Drive on Daniel Island, reported that Phase 1 is currently under construction and consists of a mix of 58 waterfront townhomes and condominiums. Phase 1 also includes all of the community amenities.

According to Kelsey Donnelly, account supervisor at East West Partners, the initial phase is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

The Heron luxury condominiums are the first units on the market and are priced from $1.4 million to $1.9 million. Most of these units include two parking spaces.

“Select residences in Phase 1 are now available for purchase and these residences are slated to begin completion by the end of 2020,” Donnelly said.

The Waterfront is situated on 22 acres overlooking the Wando River. Amenities include a private pool, a garden courtyard, access to a community boathouse for kayak and paddle boat storage, a waterfront restaurant with a rooftop bar, private fitness center, a gourmet market, and a pavilion with an outdoor fireplace.

Rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic have brought challenges, but at this point, there are no anticipated delays in the construction timeline.

Daniel Island Recreation Center Work Progresses

Construction of the long-awaited Daniel Island Recreation Center located at 165 Fairbanks Drive next to Governors Park continues to progress and is expected to be complete by January 2021.

“Even during these unprecedented times, the contractor continues to make progress every day while practicing all social distancing and safety protocols,” said Chloe Field, communications coordinator for the City of Charleston. “We expect complete dry-in next week, which will allow all utility system rough-ins to move forward without threat of weather.”

Hill Construction Services of Charleston serves as contractor for the project.

The design for the facility includes a gymnasium, multi-purpose room, fitness room, offices, meeting rooms, a catering kitchen, restrooms with showers, and an outdoor yoga lawn.

“This will truly be a wonderful facility not only for the great folks on Daniel Island, but for the Charleston community as a whole,” commented Field.



Breaking Ground at The Port House



Site work is well underway at The Port House, a new apartment community located at 543 Robert Daniel Drive on Daniel Island. The project consists of 11 buildings that will be used to house 18 marsh front townhomes, 89 elevator served flats, and an additional 144 flats on a 16-acre development. Townhomes will have their own garages. All of the new units will be available as residential rentals.

Woodfield Investments LLC is developing the property.

The Port House is the firm’s 13th community in the Charleston area, and second on Daniel Island. CF Evans Construction of Orangeburg is the general contractor.

First units are expected to be available by August 2021, and the project should be completed by the end of 2021.

Mike Schwarz of Woodfield Investments said that the property will offer a full range of amenities, including “a state-of-the art fitness facility featuring equipment by Technogym, a yoga studio, coworking spaces, a dog park and grooming facility, and grill stations throughout the community.”

New Convenience Store Coming to Wando



A new Spinx is rising in rural Wando. The Greenville-based chain that operates 80 convenience stores in South Carolina plans to open a state-of-the-art shop at 2627 Highway 41.

Construction was impacted in May due to inclement weather, but an August opening is still anticipated.

Beyond the gas pump, the store will offer consumers several unique amenities.

“This location will have one of our Ride ‘N Shine Tunnel Car Washes and a full service kitchen,” Hayley Bledsoe, director of marketing at Spinx, said. “From our kitchen we will offer Spinx’s legendary fried chicken, served as breakfast biscuits in the morning and chicken sandwiches served fresh all day.”

New product offerings will include made-to-order milkshakes, smoothies and soft serve ice cream. Fresh coffee, a full range of fountain drinks, and the company’s popular “chewy ice” also will be available.

Spinx is now hiring and plans to offer grand opening specials at the end of the summer.