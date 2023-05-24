Local counselor provides tips to combat loneliness, isolation

Recently, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a report focusing on the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation, and the lack of real social connections in our country. Even prior to the pandemic lockdowns, roughly half of adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness.

Murthy called loneliness and isolation an “under-appreciated” public health crisis. He explained, “Our relationships are a source of healing and well-being hiding in plain sight – one that can help us live healthier, more fulfilled, and more productive lives. Given the significant health consequences of loneliness and isolation, we must prioritize building social connection the same way we have prioritized other critical public health issues such as tobacco, obesity, and substance use disorders. Together, we can build a country that’s healthier, more resilient, less lonely, and more connected.”

Loneliness can lead to serious mental health risks, affect work performance, cause sleep problems, and lead to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death.

Kristen Groos, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Daniel Island’s Connections Counseling Center, said many of their clients are still recovering from the isolation they experienced during the pandemic. She explained, “All of the fear and time apart from one another has made people feel lonelier than they already were feeling. Social media has certainly been playing a big role in people feeling a sense of connection online that falls short of actual relationships and meaningful community. Social media can’t replace face to face connection with others.”

Groos advised that loneliness affects all ages. Anger, sadness, acting out, and exhaustion can be signs of loneliness in both children and adults. But there is hope for those suffering.

“Prevention, like so many mental health struggles, goes a long way. Being proactive about creating and connecting with a community can be very helpful,” Groos said

“When you begin to feel lonely, don’t push it away or ignore it. Reach out to someone or put yourself in positions to be able to make a new friend. Some ideas are work events, school events, work out classes, neighborhood/community gatherings, etc. Pushing yourself to get out and meet others will feel hard at first then get easier with time,” Groos explained.

Some people dealing with loneliness or social anxiety may need more than just will power to change and can benefit from professional support. Groos suggested meeting with a counselor to help find a pathway out of loneliness, the process can be life changing.

“It helps to better understand the root cause of our feelings. Then, it’s easier to know what to do to help yourself feel better. If you are feeling lonely, when did it start? Maybe there was a life change like a move or a new job. Or maybe after the pandemic, it was tough to know how to get back out there after restrictions were removed,” she said, adding, “Give yourself some compassion and understanding because life is full of ups and downs. Then take that first hard step and reach out to a friend, coworker, family member, etc.”

Groos said that loneliness is a very painful emotion and it’s important to reach out and bond with others. “Connections Counseling Center is in part called Connections because we know that relationships and connection to one another is what actually matters most.”

More information is available at ConnectionsCounselingSC.com.