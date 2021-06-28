Local COVID Updates: DHEC encourages young adults to get vaccinated, warns about the Delta variant

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) supports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) June 23 news release urging children 12 and older and young adults to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The federal department, along with the physicians, nurses, and parents joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Heart Association, and more than a dozen other health organizations, in a joint statement on rare cases of mild heart inflammation some young people have experienced after getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

Specifically, their statement acknowledged reported cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue called myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccinations. As the organizations stated, myocarditis, pericarditis, and other potential heart risks from COVID-19 disease are far more common and much more severe. The overwhelming majority of cases among vaccinated individuals result in mild symptoms, and recovery from these symptoms usually requires little to no treatment.

DHEC continues to strongly encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective and prevent COVID-19. Make no mistake: COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities, and those who remain unvaccinated face far greater risk from the disease than rare side effects from the vaccines. If you get COVID-19, not only could you get severely ill and be hospitalized or even die, but you could infect those you love as well as others.

Given the continued rise in the spread of the Delta variant, it is more important than ever for everyone to get vaccinated. DHEC urges South Carolinians to visit the agency’s vaccine page, the CDC website, and other reliable sources to learn more about vaccinations.

DHEC Reinforces Need for COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Delta Variant Case Increase

Following the CDC’s announcement that the COVID-19 B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant has been classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), the SC DHEC is doubling down on its call for all eligible people to get vaccinated. This is especially important for young adults, who are part of the most unvaccinated age group nationwide and in South Carolina.

“In South Carolina, only 17,000 South Carolinians age 20-24 have received at least one shot, which is by far the lowest vaccination number for any eligible age group in the state. We need to change that,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director. “The Delta variant especially can be dangerous even for this age group. In addition, unvaccinated young adults could carry the variant and pass it to their parents, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in our communities.”

The Delta variant was first identified in India and carries a higher rate of transmission and a greater chance of severe disease than other COVID-19 variants. In South Carolina, four confirmed cases of the variant have been discovered (as of 6.23.21. It is important to note that Delta variant testing is not a routine part of DHEC’s COVID-19 testing. Rather, randomly selected positive samples are tested via whole genome sequencing in labs. That means there are likely other undetected cases of the variant in the state.

As with other variants, complete vaccination is the number one way to stifle the impact of the Delta variant. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are approximately 33 percent effective against the Delta variant if a person has only received one of the two doses of the shots but 88 percent effective if a person has received both doses of the vaccine. England’s national public health organization has reported that Pfizer-BioNTech is 96 percent effective against hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant. This data includes the two-week period after the second dose before someone is considered fully vaccinated, to allow for the vaccine to have time to be as effective as possible.

“The health threats due to variants significantly reduce when people get their vaccination,” Traxler added. “We understand COVID-19 vaccination comes with questions and concerns. We strongly urge all eligible folks to become educated with science-based, accurate facts and to make the decision to get these life-saving doses. If more people are not vaccinated and the virus is allowed to continue to spread, it could mutate further to the point of making the vaccines less effective, which we absolutely do not want.”

For more information on vaccinations, visit DHEC’s vaccination page, and the agency’s locator page to find a nearby vaccination site.