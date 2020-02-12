Local engineer Alex Wang is running to beat COVID

You may not yet have had an opportunity to meet Alex Wang. But if you live on Daniel Island, chances are you’ve seen him. When not on the job as a software engineer for Blackbaud, Wang is on the move.

“There’s not much else to do these days besides run!” said Wang, who grew up in Asheville, North Carolina, and attended North Carolina State University before moving to Daniel Island in 2014.

An avid runner, he logs about 50 miles per week on island streets and trails. But these days, it’s the reason Wang is pounding the pavement that is gaining so much traction.

Normally, he would be taking part in marathons and other races, but the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined most of those events. Still wanting to train, but unable to compete, Wang decided to continue his efforts – but for an even more important and timely cause. In

April, during the early weeks of the pandemic, he started a fundraiser for a nonprofit humanitarian organization called Direct Relief to raise money to help frontline medical workers battling the COVID virus around the world. Wang, who has family members in the

medical field, is personally donating $1 for every mile he runs and is encouraging others interested in contributing to join him in the effort.

“People were like ‘you don’t have to do anything, just stay inside and you’re helping,’” said Wang, referencing advice he received on coping with the virus. “…I’ve run for several years, not super competitively, but I do enjoy running – and I thought, well, races are cancelled, I’m not going out as much thanks to COVID, so why not put some of that money that I would spend otherwise towards helping healthcare workers and these people on the front line, who are under very stressful conditions right now?”

Wang’s personal fundraising page for Direct Relief features a photo of him running, with images of the molecular structure of the virus trailing behind him.

“If you’re wondering about contributing, remember that even if your country is doing well against the virus, there are plenty of places in the world who are not so fortunate to be able to easily gather the resources needed to fight it,” wrote Wang on his page.

Wang recently met his goal of raising $2,000 for Direct Relief. He had originally hoped to keep the campaign going until he was able to take part in his first race. If all goes as planned, he will head to Paris Mountain in Greenville this weekend to do just that. But he intends to keep up his fundraising for COVID relief.

“I just wanted to contribute in my own way – doing what I love,” added Wang. “And it’s given a lot of meaning behind just running every day.”

As he wrote on his fundraising page, when it comes to COVID, there’s plenty of motivation to get him out the door.

“Until we can easily get rid of it, treat it with minimal casualties, the virus is winning. And, well, I’m not a huge fan of losing.”

To learn more about Wang’s campaign, or to contribute, visit justgiving.com/fundrais ing/running-vs-covid-19.

Want our readers to get to know your neighbor? Send suggestions to Editor Boots Gifford at boots@thedanielislandnews.com

