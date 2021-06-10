Local entrepreneur mixes business with passion

Valerin Trabanino is not your ordinary young adult. The 23-year-old go-getter runs two local businesses and launched a new music career this summer.

When Trabanino moved with her family to the Charleston area five years ago, she dreamed of starting a business in the area. “I love the southern charm of the people. I enjoy the small town feel of the Lowcountry.”

Trabanino always had an entrepreneurial vision and a deep desire to control her future. “Every journey starts somewhere. I felt inspired by the desire to be liberated and I was determined to choose my own destiny. I worked for other companies when I started my career as an electrician. I was doing great work for our clients, my bosses were happy with my work ethic. I knew I had talent.”

Three years ago, Trabanino took a leap of faith and started her first business, Val’s Painting LLC. The company provides wallpapering installation, interior and exterior painting to both residential and commercial projects throughout South Carolina and Georgia. Though she didn’t have any formal business training, she was confident in her skills and ability.

“When I started my painting company I didn’t have any clients and I had never taken a business course,” Trabanino said. “But I somehow knew I could hustle. I always knew I was meant to be an entrepreneur.”

Trabanino explained her guide to making her first business profitable. “We provide our services in the most timely manner and with an ongoing comprehensive quality-control program to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.”

Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, Trabanino opened El Gallo Bar & Grill located on Clements Ferry Road, a restaurant specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine. Despite the ongoing COVID lockdowns, she felt the time was right to offer local residents some international flavors at reasonable prices.

By offering take-out and following safety protocols for indoor dining, she seems to have found a recipe for success. Inside the eatery, Trabanino’s artwork is on display, as are her hand-painted murals that adorn the walls.

After a lot of paperwork, the restaurant recently acquired its liquor license — now Happy Hour is on the menu everyday from 4-7 p.m. Locals are in love with the restaurant’s special Mexican Bloody Mary — tastefully topped with seasoned shrimp and bacon.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Trabanino is turning her talents toward a budding music career. “At the beginning of the year, I was inspired to get my stress out by exploring my voice,” she said.

Trabanino’s first video and single, “We Litt,” is on YouTube. Her new single will be available on all major online music stores in a few weeks.

Trabanino credits her family, friends, and employees with giving her the ability to pursue her dreams. “I could not be where I am without the support of those who love and respect me. I am immensely grateful for that.”