Local events honor Veterans Day

19TH ANNUAL CHARLESTON VETERANS DAY PARADE

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will hold the 19th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. The parade will include multiple marching bands, historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups, and Veterans Service Organization floats.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Major General Gerald Minetti — the Program Lead for the Charleston Chapter of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a Charleston VAMC volunteer and a decorated veteran with more than four decades of time spent in the U.S. Army.

“I am honored to have been selected to be the Grand Marshal of the Charleston Veterans Day Parade representing the many veterans who live in the greater Charleston area,” stated Minetti, who lives on Daniel Island. “On Veterans Day we honor all our service men and women who served our nation, protecting our freedoms and our flag but we must never, ever forget their sacrifices. Thank them for their courage and thank them for your freedom. Show our veterans respect, words of appreciation, and gratitude every time you see or meet one.”

The parade begins at the intersection of Concord and Market streets with welcome remarks before the parade at 12:40 p.m. from Congressman Joe Cunningham, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Acting Director and CEO Ronnie Smith. Remarks will be followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the Laing Middle School choir and a flyover by Joint Base Charleston’s 437th Airlift Wing. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and will follow a route that moves west on Market Street to East Bay Street, continues to Broad Street, and ends at Colonial Lake.

The focus of the Veterans Day Parade is to thank the Lowcountry heroes who selflessly served in our nation’s military during times of peace or times of war. This parade is a small token of our community’s gratitude and appreciation.

PATRIOTS POINT PROMOTES PATRIOTISM FOR VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is Charleston’s home for patriotism during Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 9-11. As a sign of appreciation to those who have served in the military, the museum will offer free admission to veterans during the three-day weekend.

New this year, Patriots Point has partnered with the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and the USS Yorktown Foundation to showcase a breathtaking display of dozens of American flags on the shore overlooking the Yorktown. Those interested in sponsoring a flag in honor of a military service member can visit charlestonrotaryflags.org. Funds raised will support local community projects and the Charleston Fisher House. The Flags for Heroes will be displayed throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Patriots Point will be the final destination for two men who are biking across the country to raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project and the issue of veteran suicide. Mike Price and Matt Prather, who started in California, will conclude their trip with a ceremony in Patriots Point’s Vietnam Experience Exhibit at 10 a.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the East Cooper Newcomers Club will offer sweets to veterans and active-duty service members as part of their Treats 4 Troops program.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the Charleston Concert Band will perform aboard the USS Yorktown from 2-4 p.m. The band’s Jazz Ensemble will play for the first hour, followed by the entire concert band at 3 p.m. The performance is included in the price of admission.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit patriotspoint.org to learn more or to purchase tickets.