Local Girl Scouts continue to crush cookie sales

Every January, thousands of girls across the country kick off the start of Girl Scout cookie season. The young entrepreneurs sell their delicious wares in order to earn badges, raise money for their troops, and give back to their community.

Diane Flanagan is CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, a council that includes nearly 200 Girl Scout troops of all ages from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head to Orangeburg.

The Daniel Island resident oversees the entire cookie selling operation: she coordinates between the factory bakers, the transport of cookies from the factory to local warehouses, and the distribution of cookies to individual troop leaders. It’s a lesson in logistics that has proved more challenging than ever this year with supply chain issues such as truck driver and warehouse worker shortages nationwide, as well as delays due to COVID-19.

“The demand is crazy this year,” Flanagan said. “People just crave that familiarity and comfort of a Girl Scout cookie.”

She said promotion of their new cookie, Adventurefuls, as well as media reports about cookie shortages have also driven up demand for the beloved baked goods that are only available for a limited time.

With a background as an engineer in the automotive industry, Flanagan is quick to calculate the numbers: The council ordered 94,000 cases of cookies this year, which translates to 1.15 million boxes sold. “I’m incredibly proud of all the volunteers and the girls,” she said of their hard work setting goals and selling more cookies than anyone expected.

Carol Braswell has been involved with her daughter’s Girl Scout troop since she started as a Daisy in 2010. Over the years, Troop 705 on Daniel Island has had as many as 25 girls at all levels — Daisy, Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes. This year, Braswell and co-leader Kelly Hood have four girls in the troop — a 13-year-old working toward her Silver Award and three high schoolers working toward their Gold Award, the equivalent to Boy Scouts’ Eagle Award.

“Our girls enjoy selling cookies together at the cookie booths. They also love choosing a charity and donating part of their proceeds to that charity,” Braswell said.

Jacqueline Classey is navigating cookie season as a first year leader with Troop 3326, which is made up of nine first graders who meet at Philip Simmons Elementary School. Getting to interact with the community has been rewarding for these 6 and 7 year old Daisy Scouts. “If you stop by our booth you won’t get by without a 10 minute chat with one of our girls,” Classey said. “Seeing them at the cookie booths has been so fun! I mean, just watching them chat about their favorite cookies to the people that come up has been my favorite part.”

For Flanagan, the entrepreneurial aspect of cookie sales helps instill business skills and boosts girls’ confidence. “We teach girls how to lead their lives,” she said.

Braswell has seen this firsthand with her troop. “They have learned to become small business owners through cookies sales — making a plan to sell cookies door to door, virtual or with cookie booths — responsible for collecting, counting and turning in money, and making sure they have the cookies they need to deliver. It has been fun and rewarding watching them grow over the years.”

For more information, visit girlscoutsesc.org.

COOKIE SALE FUN FACT

Of the 111 councils nationwide, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina was ranked 7th highest for the average number of cookie boxes sold per girl in 2021.