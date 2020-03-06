Local grads move to the head of the class

PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH SCHOOL

Mickey Walker, Valedictorian

Mickey Walker’s shining moment at Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) came during his junior year, when he stepped out onto the school’s field to play football for the first time, ever. Now, he’s gearing up to play center and guard for Presbyterian College’s football team and plans to major in math.

Walker is the valedictorian of the first graduating class of 85 students at PSHS. He challenges his 2020 classmates to persevere through everything — fitting advice for a class that faced significant upheaval during a global pandemic.

“Corona has definitely changed the dynamic of the year for my senior class, but I think that we have adapted quite well to it. I would tell the underclassmen to learn to be flexible and adaptable to new situations because that skill will take you far in life and is very valuable to many colleges or future employers,” he said.

His favorite class was pre-calculus, and Walker said that it was the teacher, Coach Newell, who made it great. Finishing out the school year at home required self-discipline.

“To stay motivated,” Walker said, “I worked out a lot, did my best to stay in touch with family and friends, and put a lot of time into schoolwork because it all gave me something to do.”

His greatest challenge in high school was finding balance in academics, athletics, and in his social life to achieve success in each.

When asked to describe himself to his future college roommate, Walker chose five words: fair, dependable, compromising, respectful, and trustworthy.

Following his favorite quote, by Maynard James Keenan, will also prove to be quite valuable during his college career: “People have to follow their hearts, and if their heart leads them to Walmart, so be it.”

Afua Lincoln, Salutatorian

Throughout her high school days, Afua Lincoln found inspiration through the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

She encourages fellow seniors to “try their best in everything they do and remain loyal, outgoing, and welcome success.

“To the underclassmen,” she continued, “Never set a limit; instead, make yourself and goals limitless.”

Lincoln plans to attend Claflin University and hopes to secure a job shadow opportunity to learn more about forensic pathology.

In spite of this year’s challenges, Lincoln was able to recognize a silver lining during the pandemic.

“The coronavirus has put a hold on a lot of things but it has made us connect with family, friends, and teachers at a new level,” she said. “Some things I did during the stay at home order was, make a list of all the things I needed to do (school work) and plan the rest of my day accordingly. For example, getting assignments done in the morning, and the afternoon used for relaxing. This allowed me to be less stressed out and focused on my goal (aka graduating and keeping up with my grades).”

Her favorite event in high school was the Renaissance Rallies, a program where games, music, food, and gathering of friends celebrated the students’ hard work throughout the year. She said that her biggest challenge in high school was finding her place; to fit in with others. With the help of parents, friends, and teachers, she has grown to feel more confident in herself. Lincoln is friendly, outgoing, open minded, loyal, creative, and (obviously) a smart student!

BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL

Emma Albano, Valedictorian

If anyone can hit the ground running, it’s Emma Albano, Bishop England’s valedictorian. She plans to participate on the track team at Notre Dame next year while taking on a rigorous double major in theology and neuroscience. Her passion, drive, and faith have been guiding forces to help her manage her time and achieve her goals.

The Class of 2020 never dreamed that they would conclude their high school careers in front of a computer at home.

“COVID-19 has impacted my class by giving it a year we will never forget. Instead of the typical final semester of high school, we missed out on experiences that are infamous to seniors in high school,” Albano said. “The advice I would give to fellow classmates would be to cherish the time you have to build relationships because it is vital to never take for granted the time we have with one another.”

She also encouraged students to listen to and trust the Bishop England teaching staff, “because through everything, their top priority is to ensure our success.”

To stay motivated during the pandemic, Albano said she kept busy by spending a lot of time with her family. The stay at home order strengthened her relationship with her family members. She will fondly remember “March for Life,” a favorite event she was able to participate in with her teachers and classmates.

Alexis Maus, Salutatorian

When asked about the highlights of her high school career, Alie Maus mused, “I think my favorite moments, looking back, were the ones that I didn’t stop to appreciate.The lunches with friends, the car drives, the talking at practice, the jokes during class, things that didn’t seem important at the time.

“As seniors, we missed a lot of classic traditions and we lost a lot of time. My advice to underclassmen would be to appreciate things in the everyday and not just wait in anticipation for the next thing.”

Maus’ impressive academic record has led to an invitation to attend the University of Virginia in the fall. She said that her biggest challenge in high school was learning to manage stress and allow for personal growth.

“Reading my letter from my freshman self was humbling,” she said. “But it reminded me how much I have improved since my freshman year.”

By establishing a new routine and giving herself some grace, she maintained her grades and made the most of her time during the pandemic. “I tried to create a routine by making lists and planning my day. I worked out a lot and I did a lot of homework. I was honestly really bummed that the end of my senior year was cancelled, so I tried to honor those emotions and just feel sad for a little while.”

“Love is patient, love is kind” from 1 Corinthians 13:4 are the words she will carry with her to guide her through college and beyond.

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

Caroline Conway, Valedictorian

Caroline Conway, a Daniel Island resident, is headed to prestigious Dartmouth College in the fall, with lofty goals that include a major in neuroscience with a concentration in Spanish. As valedictorian at Charleston County School of the Arts, though, she wants students to remember that “academics are not designed to be all-consuming.”

When asked to give underclassmen a piece of advice to carry through high school, she said, “Make a concerted effort to be social with your friends. Pick up some extracurriculars and make time for the people who make you happy. As many seniors this year have learned the hard way, there’s no guarantee that you can postpone time with friends for some indefinite ‘later’ so it’s important to remember that the best students are those who strike a school/fun balance.”

Finding a life and schoolwork balance didn’t always come naturally for Conway.

“I haven’t always been the best at knowing when to put work aside for a moment,” she said. “Especially during the first two years of high school, I didn’t spend much time with my friends outside of class, and my mental health paid the price. I am happy to report that this is an area where I feel I’ve improved greatly (and will hopefully keep improving!).”

Conway said that she found value in learning how to slow down and enjoy the moments of her junior and senior years.

Her favorite high school memory was participating in the school’s annual powderpuff football game.

“The moment we won our senior game was incredible — there was a lot of senior pride on display, and given the cancellations (prom, graduation) that have happened since, I’d say that was our one moment when we really got to celebrate what it meant to finally be seniors and to raise each other up,” she said.

The self-described “cat-loving feminist bookworm and evolving perfectionist” said she plans to make the most of the summer by using technology as a modern-day escape hatch. She will keep in touch with her classmates and celebrate all of the milestones in alternative ways to finish her high school career with no regrets.

CROWN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

Cameron Hartford, Valedictorian