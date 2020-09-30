Local high school student featured in People magazine

Daniel Islander Xander Villegas reached celebrity status when pop culture news magazine People hit the stands for its latest edition on Sept. 18.

Villegas’ story is part of a feature that showcases students and teachers across the United States adjusting to new life in the classroom during their first fall semester amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the article, titled “Adjusting to new rules,” Villegas, age 14, discusses the unique challenges of returning to the Charleston School of the Arts during the coronavirus.

“We talked about what it’s like to go to school during the pandemic and how it’s different from normal life,” he said.

At the Charleston School of Arts, plexiglass separates each student’s desk. Every student is required to participate on their computer, even if they are physically present in the classroom. With other students remaining at home, it’s a trial run for newly-introduced “blended learning.”

While socially-distanced classes haven’t been ideal, Villegas said that the school has allowed him to grow further through their after-school programs.

Villegas enjoys playing his two favorite instruments, the guitar and piano, during his free time.

“Being able to play piano after class, the school is supporting my musical interests. I’m happy to have the opportunity to attend such a great school,” he said.

Following social distancing guidelines at school is an unfamiliar adjustment, but Villegas, a freshman, is just looking forward to an eventual return to normalcy.

“I can’t wait for the vaccine. Once we get through this, everything will return back to normal. In the meantime, this will serve as motivation to succeed in the classroom,” he said.

Villegas isn’t the only member of the family who’s been featured in the magazine. His mother, Daniel Island resident Melissa Engdahl, was featured in “People’s Heroes in the Hard Times” feature story titled “Carol’s New Home” in 2009.

After her story ran, Engdahl kept in touch with writer Wendy Grossman. Through her relationship with Grossman, she helped bring her son’s story to the magazine’s attention.

After Villegas’s story hit the stands, the mother and son now hold the unique distinction of both being featured in one of the most popular magazines in the United States.

“I’m glad to keep up the family tradition,” Villegas said.