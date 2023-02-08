Local kids help critically ill children get their wish

Forty pint-sized philanthropists raised $40,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation by flocking local yards with pink flamingos and inspiring neighbors to donate.

Daniel Island kids aged 2 to 7 flexed their philanthropic muscles, showing you are never too young to give back to your community.

Last month the young DI do-gooders decided to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The young crew hoped to raise $7,500, enough to grant one wish for a child diagnosed with a critical illness.

The children decided to fundraise for Make-A-Wish to honor the memory of Charlie Peary and his family who now call DI home. The organization granted Charlie’s last wish with ‘Charlie-Palooza’– a party to celebrate friendship.

In a few short days the charitable children raised over $22,000! They were thrilled to know how much their work benefited others.

“We help other kids that are sick to make their hearts feel better with wishes,” Shep Battista said.

Ames Pack was excited to know the money would help other kids. “We’re going to give a kid a wish like Charlie got.”

Charlie’s younger sibling, Will, was just happy others could share in the celebration of his brother.

Daniel Island mom and organizer of the flocking fun, Allison Pack, said the DI community is what made the fundraiser so successful. “This community came together and embraced these kids, this cause, and honoring Charlie with the Peary family,” she said. “... It blew us away and we cannot fully express in words our appreciation for where we live and the people around us. We are so grateful to our Daniel Island community for their love and support.”

The community’s generosity didn’t stop with the flamingo flocking fundraiser. The Peary family held a Peary-Palooza where a check was given to Tom Pate, a Board of Directors member of Make-A-Wish SC.

“We threw the party to honor Charlie and his life and added into the party the DI kids presenting their donation,” Hart Peary explained.

The event was so inspirational that partygoers gave an additional $18,000 – even though it was not intended as a fundraiser. In total enough money was raised to grant wishes for five children.

Pate was grateful for the caring residents.

“The donations received will directly benefit SC children battling critical illnesses so that they may have a life changing wish. Wishes are vital to helping bring hope and joy back into their lives,” he said.

Pack said plans are already in play to make this an annual event. “It is every parent’s wish to raise selfless kids, which is why we want this to grow each year – more kids, more families, and be something the entire community is part of. For next year, we want to involve the community even more – we are thinking through painting the town pink and a flamingo golf cart parade and getting the businesses involved more. These are families helping families and kids helping kids – and there is no better place to grow this than here!”