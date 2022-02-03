Local law enforcement to monitor Clements Ferry traffic volume

Following complaints regarding roadway safety and increased collisions along the Clements Ferry Corridor in Berkeley County, Charleston Police Department (CPD) officers are teaming up with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) to conduct group traffic enforcement over the next few days. Growth along Clements Ferry Road has exploded over the years, and as the area continues to undergo improvement projects to accommodate increased roadway demands, CPD and its partners are committed to educating citizens and enforcing traffic laws in an effort to foster safe driving practices.

As always, the Charleston Police Department wants to remind everyone to buckle up, drive safely, and follow all traffic laws.