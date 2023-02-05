Local man arrested on sexual assault, trafficking of teen

On April 24, the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested David William Hollars, a 55-year-old man, and charged him with sexually assaulting, exploiting, and trafficking a teenage girl. Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General’s Office assisted in making the arrest.

Hollars, a resident of Palm Cove Drive in The Peninsula, faces the following charges in Charleston County: one count of trafficking a victim under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Peninsula is one of several residential communities located off of Clements Ferry Road and backs up to Philip Simmons High School.

A parent of the 15-year-old teen reported the crimes to CCSO at the end of March. Affidavits from the sheriff’s office detail that Hollars connected with the minor on Snapchat and first engaged in sexual contact with the teen in July 2022 near her home in Charleston County. At the time, she was 14 years old. Detectives found and downloaded evidence of multiple text messages containing graphic, sexually explicit conversations exchanged over the course of the year.

According to the incident report, the relationship continued through February 2023, and multiple sexual encounters occurred between the teen and the offender. Forensic interviews with the victim detail an exchange of money after sexual contact, via payments on Cash App. The offender also paid for the gifts, transportation, clothing, sex toys, and food, according to law enforcement.

“This is an incredibly disturbing case,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “Our investigation is ongoing, as we continue to follow leads and information in the case. Our hearts go out to the victim, and we have made ourselves available to her and her family as she begins her recovery from this trauma. No child should ever go through this.”

Charleston Police Deputy Chief Jack Weiss praised law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions, “We’re thankful that this survivor came forward and is getting the justice she deserves.”

Hollars was arrested on April 24 and placed in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County, then transferred and booked April 26 at the Al Cannon Detention Center on the CCSO charges.

KNOW SOMETHING?

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the case or similar cases can contact CCSO at 843-202-1700 or after hours at 843-743-7200. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

For information on internet safety and the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, visit scsafetynet.com.

To report human trafficking or to find resources for trafficking victims, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or go tohumantraffickinghotline.org.