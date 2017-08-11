Local non-profit 'Feeding the Multitudes' temporarily relocates

Feeding the Multitudes, a local 501(c)3 operated by Huger residents Dr. Levi and Janet Wright that aims to feed the community’s hungry for free, is in search of a new, permanent location for the program.

According to the Wrights, the food distribution ministry is no longer located at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Clements Ferry Road due to a disagreement with church leaders over the food distribution ministry. Dr. Wright formerly served as pastor of the church. They were unable to provide additional details at this time, according to Janet.

But the setback has not stopped the Wrights from continuing their ministry. Because the Wrights recognized a serious need within the community, having served an average of 500 families each distribution, they decided to continue it on their own, explained Levi.

“I know that because what we were doing is for the benefit of the community, that we will continue to do it,” said Levi. “We will continue to do what we do best and that is to serve God and serve people. The need is still there, so we will continue to serve the need.”

Although they do not currently have a place to operate their 24-hour/7-day refrigerated food pantry, Janet explained that fellow members of their former church are letting them utilize a parking lot for their same-day distribution of food from the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“We’re still doing it and it’s bigger and better than ever,” said Janet. “We’re trying to find a place to operate out of and have a pantry. Right now, we’re doing same-day distribution that consists of meat, produce, vegetables, fruits, dry goods, any kind of canned goods—whatever the food bank has that day, we bring it back and distribute it out.”

Currently same-day distribution typically falls on Wednesday, added Janet. The parking lot is located at 2601 Clements Ferry Road.

“We pick up the food from the food bank on Wednesdays with a box truck that we bought about four years ago,” said Janet. “We fill the truck with anywhere from four to six palettes of food and then come back and set the sign out that says, ‘free food.’ In less than no time, it’s gone.”

Until they are able to find a stable location to operate the food bank, Levi assured that they will continue to do the same-day distribution every week from its current location.

“We will be doing it in the parking lot until we can find a permanent location to set the pantry back up,” said Levi. “It’s on hold because we need a facility to put shelving, refrigerators and freezers in to operate the 24-hour, 7-day pantry that we were doing.”

The Daniel Island News attempted to reach out to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church for comment via phone and an in-person visit, but was unsuccessful in making contact.

For more information about Feeding the Multitudes, the new location or to donate, contact Janet at (843) 697-0551.