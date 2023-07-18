Local pet sitters provide ‘purr-fect’ care for four-legged family members

Throughout the year, but especially during the dog days of summer, many pet parents need help caring for their furry family members. Whether it’s taking playful pups on walks or “baby” sitting, local pet caretakers fill the bill.

Over a decade ago Julie Hessenthaler started working for a dog walking company in North Carolina. It was love at first walk. A frequent visitor to Daniel Island when her fiance’s parents owned a condo here, the idea to open a dog walking business on the island started cooking over dinner.

In June 2014 she took a leap of faith, made the move to Daniel Island and opened House & Hound Pet Care (houseandhoundpetcare.com). The move turned out to be a dog-gone good decision.

“It’s a blessing to do this day in and day out, especially living here on Daniel island where it’s so beautiful and the wildlife is abundant. I get to see and experience so many parts of the island I wouldn’t normally see. It’s beyond rewarding, and it never ever (ever) gets old.”

Things can get a little ruff when those wagging tails and loud purrs are no longer there to greet her. “They become my family over the years and losing them is hard.”

Jennifer Goldfarb said there’s a lot to love about the dependable and trustworthy Hessenthaler. “She looks after the house as well as the dogs. She goes above and beyond. We have been with her almost since she started and can’t imagine being without her. She is truly a gem.”

Five years ago, when she was only 11 years old, Daniel Island resident Asa Haugh started helping her aunt. She was hooked and started her own company, Wag a Tail (843-714-9316).

“I decided to start a pet sitting business so I can manage everything I do with the dogs. This includes payment when I’m booked and which dogs I sit. It’s easy to match everything in my schedule when I’m managing it,” the young entrepreneur explained.

She said the “ruffest” part of her job is the early hours. “The hardest thing about my job is those early morning walks. If a client lives far away, I may have to get up as early as 5:30 a.m.”

Haugh loves the opportunities her business brings, explaining. “I would have never been exposed to so many new people if it wasn’t for dog sitting!”

Daniel Island resident Julia Stille said having Haugh watch over her furry family has been a lifesaver. “We have used Asa to watch our two very anxious non-socialized dogs while we do a lot of traveling. She is always so compassionate towards our dogs’ special needs and has demonstrated very good judgment and a can-do attitude.”

Stille said, “The recent booming thunderstorms and the fireworks lately have caused so much stress on the dogs. She knew to contact us to see if their anxiety meds were warranted. She administered them like a champ!…Our dogs love her! And we’ve been so blessed to know that they’re in great hands with Asa in the comfort of their own home while we are so far away.”

Merridee Hays, owner of Charleston Pet Buddy Walking and Running, has been a trusted pet companion for years.

“A friend of mine started the business herself about 10 years ago,” Hays explained. “I was one of her walkers and she ended up having to move when her husband’s job sent them to Charlotte. I bought the business from her and have continued to grow the business myself over the last six years.”

For Hays, the hardest part of the business is losing special family members. “The bonding with them is amazing! They get happier to see me than my human kids do. Also, they get super excited when they smell sweat, which is cool since I’m out in the heat all day,” Hays said. “However, when they are also like a part of your family, the loss of them is hard. Losing just one is not easy, but there are times when there may be multiple losses, which is devastating.”

Hays has been walking Jodi Bearden’s two dogs, ages 6 and 4, since they were puppies. “Our pups are a part of our family and I trust her with both,” Bearden said. “I trust her as her love for both of them shows through every time I see her. She genuinely loves Dooley and Elly. She is much more of a friend to us, not just our ‘dog walker.’ The relationship she has built with both our family and our pups is pretty special.”