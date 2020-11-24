Local retailers prepare for the holiday season amid pandemic

The pandemic combined with an uncertain economy may impact holiday spending this season, making it more important to support local businesses. From early Black Friday events to special sales, Lowcountry retailers are busy getting ready for the holidays.

Gary Flynn, part-owner/CEO of M. Dumas and Sons, says the store is taking a new approach to Black Friday.

“We are doing something we have never done before. We (started) our Black Friday event on Monday, Nov. 16 and running all the way through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. I hope this will allow us to still do the business we need to do, but do it spread out over two weeks instead of three days.”

Flynn is ramping up early to prepare for possible lockdowns.

“That would be disastrous for our industry, King Street, and M. Dumas and Sons,” she said. “So, with that being a possibility, I am trying to drive as much business now in case things get worse again.”

During this shopping season, safety is a top priority for retailers. Mother and daughter duo, Terri and Kelly Wischerath of Mount Pleasant’s Zinnia, practice in-store safety protocols, but expect many customers will shop their website.

Shoppers can have their gifts wrap-ready at curbside pickup, said Terri Wischerath, and she hopes customers stay local. “Throughout this pandemic, there have been a lot of messages stressing the importance of shopping local, and we hope people keep that in mind.”

“We are expecting people to start their shopping a little earlier than usual because of shipping cut-off dates, but we’ll be open for those last-minute gifts too,” Kelly Wischerath added.

Erin Abagnale, owner of House of Sage, said both the Daniel Island and downtown Charleston stores will offer special promotions, including a Black Friday sale that starts with 40% off from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We’ll be having flash sales leading up to Black Friday and during the month of December as well. The best way to find out about those is to follow us on Instagram,” Abagnale said.

The store will still do their annual 12 days of Christmas sale, featuring a different sale every day.

Owner of Daniel Island’s Paisley, Lori Nadelstumph, said she has a lot in store for holiday patrons. From special sales to giveaways, Paisley’s social media pages will provide details on holiday specials.

Beachables on Clements Ferry is no stranger to challenges. They opened during a hurricane in 2019 and are now fighting to survive the pandemic.

Mary Watters, DI resident and owner of Beachables, said she is ready for the holidays. “We plan to host some sip-and-shop events and flash sales. Interested shoppers should keep an eye on our Facebook page for upcoming events.”

The Clements Ferry equestrian shop, Bits & Pieces, carries a variety of holiday gift-giving goodies with something for everyone, including handmade items, jewelry and luggage. Owner Tierney Boyd and staff started holiday decorating early.

“We hope to encourage people to do a little gift holiday shopping while we still have stock and plenty of time to special order as well,” said Boyd. “You may also pop in and make a wishlist. This wishlist helps husbands, out of town parents and grandparents get exactly what you want.”