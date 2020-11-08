Local schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom

What plans has the school put in place for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic? We have incorporated safety measures and school wide expectations for all areas of the building that will include daily temperature checks, social distancing, handwashing, and wearing masks. Students will also have access to school counselors and support staff members to cope with transitions and re-entry. Social-emotional needs will be monitored and staff will dedicate time to implement activities in mindfulness, resiliency and expression. Staff members will be equipped with numerous cleaning measures and receive explicit training in the school wide procedures and will be encouraged to communicate their needs throughout the re-entry process. The safety and well-being of our DIS family is our top priority! How do you plan to operate in this new environment? We plan to operate using social distancing measures, temperature checks, enforcing mask requirements and implementing staggered class changes to reduce mitigation. Our plan will follow the BCSD district plan while providing specific details to our building. We will deliver and model expectations using a variety of formats for K-8 students in all environments to ensure safety and reduce anxiety. While students will have specific expectations in the building, we encourage movement, brain breaks and safe socialization with peers. Other than changes due to COVID-19, what’s new for the 2020-21 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on? This year we have a staff baseball theme titled, “A League of Our Own.” We realize that our Osprey team members have been thrown many curve balls and they have continued to satisfy a winning season through eLearning. What goals have you set for student achievement this year? This year, we will be focused on personalized learning to support student individual goals. We will continue to have high expectations for all learners and plan for real world learning experiences throughout content areas. What advice do you have for students as they return to school? Be patient and embrace the changes that we have put in place to keep you safe. We are all in this together and we are here to support you! Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities? At this time, visitors and volunteers will not be allowed in the building for school wide events. Some assessments will be administered for selected students during LEAP week, Aug. 17-21. We will host virtual “Meet the Teacher” sessions Aug. 31-Sept. 4. The first day of school is Sept. 8 for students.

PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH SCHOOL: Chris Buchholz, Principal

What plans has the school put in place for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic? How do you plan to operate in this new environment?

The full district plan answers most of this — as far as specific to PSHS, we have the advantage of a building that is operating at 50% capacity, so some of our logistics are easier to manage than other schools. Our school plan is to try and keep things as “normal” as possible. Seating may look different, lunches will be more spread out, masks will be the new norm and cleaning will be intensified but we are trying to protect the basic routines and structure. From what I have seen so far these past two months with athletes participating in summer workouts and students registering or returning equipment, students are following the new protocols and the coaches/staff are leading by example. I’m optimistic that students that choose to return will adhere to the expectations.

Other than changes due to COVID-19, what’s new for the 2020-21 school year? Is there a specific theme you are focusing on?

There is no set “theme” we are operating with currently, however, the focus for this year will be about “Reconnecting.” By the time we start school again, we will be one week short of a six-month absence from school. Our hope is that students can get back to a routine and start to reconnect with all those elements of their life that were disrupted. For some that focus may be academic, for others it may be the social aspect of school and for some their passion for their extra-curricular activity. The start of every year is always about establishing the expectations and doing that pulse check on the overall student climate. This year we will make sure to focus on the safety expectations and have the resources in place to support our students and teachers that may have a difficult time returning with relative ease. We won’t know the hardships that everyone has had to face until we all get back. There will be a concerted effort to get extracurricular activities up and running safely and increase student involvement within the school.

One other regarding what is “new” — we are proud to be launching our JROTC Air Force Program this year with two amazing instructors. We think this program is really going to take off — no pun intended — and we will be trying to get information out on this to the community so students can get registered and make schedule changes to join the program.

What goals have you set for student achievement this year?

I will measure the success of this school year more in social emotional terms and data than any test score. Are kids coming? Are they working? Are they re-engaged? There is a good chance that this pandemic has changed standardized testing procedures for good and personally I believe it is one of the few positives that will come of this. There is a great deal of instructional time that is lost as teachers are sometimes forced to teach to the test and review rather than focusing on helping the students to apply and retain the material beyond that looming assessment.

My goal for this year is to get all students back to feeling comfortable and successful in this building. For those students that have chosen a virtual pathway, our goal is for them to be as engaged and involved as they can be and hopefully return to in-person instruction when their individual situations allow for that.

What advice do you have for students as they return to school?

The main message is that we are all in this together. No one has written the book on how to manage education in a pandemic yet. We are going to learn as we go and adjust our plans to best suit the needs of our students. My advice is to not to worry and for our students to follow the plans we have in place and I suspect that we can get back to some sense of normalcy soon.

Can you share a rundown of your back to school activities?

• At the end of the month, teachers will begin to communicate with parents and distribute information that is specific to their courses.

• Once approved by the district, we will share the details of our school guidelines for re-opening with parents and students.

• Guidance has launched their electronic course change request form ( https://www.bcsdschools.net/domain/6334 ) and will be proactive on schedule changes prior to student returning.

• We will also be focusing on trying to implement a feasible in-person ninth grade orientation to help alleviate some of the stress for our incoming class (no date currently set).

• Finally, if the SCHSL continues to move forward we will see some athletic events such as football scrimmages on our calendar prior to the start of the year as well.

• There will also be some virtual meetings that will take place soon with student groups, such as leadership (student council) and Renaissance to get student input on event planning.