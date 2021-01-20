Local scout troop supports DI Garden Club

Daniel Island Scouts lent a hand to the Daniel Island Garden Club recently, building a new trail extension of the Osprey Trail, which consists of over 3 1/2 acres of various "garden rooms" in front of Daniel Island School. This community jewel was built and maintained by the DI Garden Club over the past 15 years.

The scouts completed a gravel trail extension that added an 85-foot path that ends directly across from the Daniel Island Library walking path. Shovels and rakes in hand, the scouts worked alongside their troop leaders over two weekends to bring this path to reality.

The Garden Club extends its sincere appreciation to the scouts for a job well done.