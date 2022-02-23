Local scouts celebrate ‘Scout Sunday’ during church service

Feb. 6 was recognized as “Scout Sunday” across the country. On this day, scouts showed the last of the 12 points of the scout law — A scout is reverent. This means a scout is faithful to his or her own interest and the interests of others and is true to their country and God.

They are reverent toward God and faithful in their religious duties and respect others’ convictions in matters of religion and customs. The BSA statement of Religious Principle “maintains that no member can grow into the best kind of citizen without recognizing an obligation to God.”

Members of Troop 519 showed their appreciation to their charter organization on Sunday, Feb. 6. Scouts donned their Class A dress uniforms and greeted members of The Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island. The scouts rang the bell “La Madeleine” to welcome celebrants to the start of the service. Adult leaders and youth members of Troop 519 celebrated with Rev. Jonathon Bennett and members of the church. Joe Coates, scoutmaster of Troop 519B, thanked the pastor for the generosity extended to the troop to allow the use of the annex to hold their weekly scout meetings.

After mass, parishioners mingled with the scouts. They asked questions about various merit badges on the boys’ uniforms and some reminisced with the boys of their own days gone by in scouting. One parishioner stated, “Albeit a long, long time has passed, the values and core principals still remain.”

The 1911 original edition of “The Boy Scouts Official Handbook” states on page 10: “The final and chief test of the scout is the doing of a good turn to somebody every day, quietly and without boasting. This is the proof of the scout. It is practical religion, and the boy honors God best when he helps others most.”

This was also the core message of Pastor Bennett’s sermon at the church service; 111 years later the message of scouting and duty to God is still on par with the core values that are discussed and taught today.

Any boys or girls interested in joining Troop 519B or 519G can stop by the Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island on any Wednesday at 7 p.m. and speak to Coates or Ruth Meloney for more information.