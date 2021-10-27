Local swimmer healing after brutal assault at college

Recovering at his home in Charleston, Chad Waldrop told The Daniel Island News, “I do not regret doing the right thing.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in the matter, Waldrop suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a fellow student-athlete, Ezayah Oropeza.

Oropeza was arrested and charged with assault for third degree substantial bodily harm by the state of Minnesota, Stearns County.

According to details presented in the criminal complaint, Waldrop — a former Daniel Island resident and a collegiate swimmer at St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, Minnesota — was at his off-campus residence on Sept. 18 when around 1:30 a.m. he heard screams coming from outside.

The complaint referenced eyewitness and video tape showing that Waldrop stepped outdoors to investigate and found a man and woman arguing. When Waldrop asked if everything was all right, the defendant rushed at him, lifted him and tackled him to the ground. The video further depicts the defendant striking Waldrop while he was limp on the ground, the complaint states.

Resulting injuries included a broken nose in four places, multiple facial fractures, bilateral black eyes, hemorrhaging in the eyes, chipped teeth, multiple cuts and bruising internally and externally throughout his face and head. One of his teeth punctured through his mouth, requiring multiple stitches.

After the attack, the complaint states that the video shows the female trying to render aid to Waldrop and that eventually the defendant carried him back to Waldrop’s home. Police arrived and Waldrop was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to a media release from the City of St. Cloud, Oropeza is a 20-year-old student on the wrestling team at the university.

Waldrop said that he did not personally know his attacker but had seen him on campus several times, entering into the gym as the swim team was leaving.

Waldrop’s father, Jerry Waldrop, said the arrest was the first step in claiming justice for his son. He credits a change.org petition that received over 10,000 signatures from community members and people all over the world, which Jerry believes helped lead to the arrest.

Waldrop’s journey to recovery will be a long one. His mother, Annette Waldrop, said, “Chad had to have metal plates put into his lower and upper jaw. The doctors intended to put multiple plates in Chad’s cheeks but during his first operation there was so much trauma to the cheeks the screws could not be screwed to the bone. Chad’s mouth will be wired shut for six to eight weeks.”

Additional surgeries will be likely, where doctors will have to cut the upper jaw from the skull, line it up the lower jaw and put screws and plates to tie it into place, wiring the jaw shut for six to eight more weeks. He is suffering from nerve damage to the right side of his face from his eye to his lip.

Annette reported that Waldrop is in good spirits after a “guardian angel” in the community gifted him with a new dog named Luke. “Luke has been a great addition to our family and fits us like a glove. Before Luke came into our lives, Chad was getting very depressed. Not being able to finish his junior year of college in St. Cloud, and leaving all the friends he made was really taking a toll on him,” she said.

The Waldrops, who lived on Daniel Island from 2007-14 during most of Waldrop’s childhood, own Niddy Griddy Cleaning Service, with 10 teams daily working on Daniel Island. Niddy Griddy also cleans The Daniel Island News office.

“The community was instrumental in making calls, sending emails and helping us to spread the word about getting justice for Chad,” Annette said. “We cannot thank everyone enough, for all the love, support and prayers. We feel them. My Daniel Island village means the world to me and to know we have such good people living there makes my heart full and happy. My village has been a huge source of information from health, legal matters, support and advice.”

Waldrop’s sanctuary is the pool and he enjoys hiking, fishing, and going to the beach.

Though his academic career is temporarily on hold while he recovers, he eventually plans to graduate and pursue an MBA from the College of Charleston.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help with Waldrop’s extensive medical bills under “Justice for Chad.”