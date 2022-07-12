Local swimmer heals after brutal assault at college; attacker to see jail time

This Christmas, the gift of closure falls at the top of Chad Waldrop’s wishlist.

Waldrop, a former Daniel Island resident and collegiate swimmer at St. Cloud University in Minnesota, suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a fellow student-athlete, Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza, in September 2021.

According to details presented in the criminal complaint, Waldrop was at his off-campus residence on Sept. 18, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. when he heard screams coming from outside – a man and woman arguing. When Waldrop went to investigate the noise, the defendant rushed at him, lifted him, tackled him to the ground, and beat him. An eyewitness video depicted the defendant continuing to strike Waldrop while he was unconscious.

Resulting injuries included a broken nose in four places, multiple facial fractures, bilateral black eyes, hemorrhaging in the eyes, chipped teeth, multiple cuts and bruising internally and externally throughout his face and head. One of his teeth punctured through his mouth, requiring multiple stitches. Waldrop suffered nerve damage from the right side of his face from his eye to his lip and had to have metal plates put into his lower and upper jaw.

The attacker, Gomez Oropeza, was arrested and charged with assault for third degree substantial bodily harm by the state of Minnesota, Stearns County. On Nov. 9, 2022, Gomez Oropeza pleaded guilty.

District court records show a judge sentenced Gomez Oropeza to 90 days in Stearns County jail, which will be served in three, 30-day segments beginning Nov. 23, as well as five years of probation. The second and third segments may be vacated with compliance. A mental health evaluation will be required.

Today, the Waldrop family presses forward to take steps toward healing – physically and emotionally.

“Emotionally, I am thankful everyday he was not killed during this vicious and senseless attack,” said Annette Waldrop, Chad’s mother. “But, I am still angry and really do not think the attacker has much remorse. We feel very strongly the sentencing was too light. Chad’s medical expenses were over ($60,000). Having to forfeit his swimming scholarship means we will now have to pick up his last two years of college expenses.”

Chad Waldrop added, “I am just glad it is over. Seeing my attacker (during court) was very upsetting to me. I do not believe he cares how much his attack has cost me. I do not wish him any ill will, and I pray to find forgiveness in my heart.”

Waldrop admitted that he still has anxiety about going outside at night by himself. Fortunately, his dog Luke, who was gifted to him through the efforts of Daniel Island resident Sara Hester, has been a tremendous help.

Despite the challenges, Waldrop is optimistic and his spirits are high. He said that he hopes to go back to college this spring and said that physically, he is doing very well and is excited to see what life has in store. Unfortunately, competitive swimming is no longer an option for Waldrop, as diving into the water causes facial pain due to his injuries.

Healing on the inside with the help of counseling is the family’s priority now.

“Our community and especially our Daniel Island family have been with us every step of the way, our hearts cannot be more thankful that we have so much support,” his mom added. “From the calls, text, emails, and the GoFundMe donations, our community really rallied and supported our family; we are forever grateful.”