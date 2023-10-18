Local teen filmmakers web together Marvel fan film

Marvel fans, get excited. Spider-Man has been spotted in Charleston.

Spider-Man fanatics and film enthusiasts flocked to Highway 41’s Shipyard Park on Oct. 7 for the premiere of the locally directed fan film, “Spider-Man: The Dark Age.”

Written and directed by 17-year-old Timmons Flowers, the nonprofit fan film brought together local actors in their passion for the iconic web-slinger movie. The short film was co-directed by 18-year-old Jak Kristowski, owner of Barn Door Productions, who also produced the feature in association with Flow Studios.

Flowers, a resident of Clements Ferry, always had a vision of exploring a dark twist to the Spider-Man storyline. He started writing the script in 2021 as a freshman at Oceanside Collegiate School.

“I was just a kid with a dream,” Flowers mused. “Jak and I put out a casting call and about 70 people auditioned. We decided we can’t quit now and we went on to pull an amazing crew and movie together.”

“The Dark Age” begins with Azael Perez, an intruder, as he breaks into a top secret lab in Charleston to steal research. After cleaning up Perez’s mess, Richard Parker, the top scientist of the lab, comes home without knowing a radioactive spider has followed him. The spider bites Richard’s son, Peter Parker, giving him enhanced abilities with side effects of anger and depression. Throughout the storyline, Peter must learn to control his powers and internal struggles while anonymously protecting his father from Azael.

Filming commenced in April of this year, spanning various Charleston locations including Wando High School, Oak Bluff neighborhood on Clements Ferry Road and a CGI scene on the Ravenel Bridge. Editors Dorian Andrade and Kyle Dykstra worked behind the scenes during filming, finishing edits in early October.

Reflecting on the past two years, Flowers shared, “This is my first film experience and I just really want to keep going on forward with this.”

Kristowski, who has produced other films via Barn Door Productions, said of the Marvel fan film, “This is my first bigger film, compared to my other productions. I just want to thank everyone involved. Timmons and I are both kind of amateur filmmakers right now so it’s really cool to see everybody come along and make dreams a reality.”

The success of “Spider-Man: The Dark Age” owes much to its Charleston cast, including Shelby Busey, Adam Outsin, Tyler Inabinette, CJ Kinney and Allison Driggers. Among the talented ensemble was Fort Dorchester graduate Joshua Morgan, who played the role of Spider-Man.

“I’ve always wanted to play Peter Parker so when I saw the link to apply, I didn’t even read it,” Morgan said. “I’ve always connected to Peter because he tries to save everybody and I like to help people and entertain them.”

All the project participants were volunteers and the film was self-funded.

“The Dark Age’’ stands not just as a fan film but as a testament to the creativity and dedication flourishing within the local community. The teen filmmakers behind the project have not only paid homage to an iconic character but have also proven that passion, creativity, and determination can turn dreams into reality right here in our own backyard.

The fan film will be available Oct. 22 on Flow Studios’ YouTube channel and the group has plans to upload to Amazon Prime in the near future, reaching a broader audience and showcasing the talent of the local film industry.