Local veterans find uplifting support in Soldiers’ Angels

“May no soldier go unloved. May no soldier walk alone. May no soldier be forgotten. Until they all come home.”

This heartfelt phrase encapsulates the mission of Soldiers’ Angels, a national nonprofit that assists thousands of veterans of all branches of the U.S. military each and every year through multiple support initiatives, including a monthly mobile food distribution program for vets in need.

Soldiers’ Angels of Charleston hosts one of many food distribution events across the country, providing food to more than 200 low income or homeless veterans on the second Tuesday of every month in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley.

“As we all know, the VA is able to provide health care and to some degree assistance through their social workers, but there is still a big unmet need,” explained Laura Irvin Schroeder, the VA representative for Soldiers’ Angels of Charleston. “So what Soldiers’ Angels really attempts to do is fill that gap, that void.”

Daniel Island residents Pam Owens and Mike Geier are among the dozens of volunteers who provide assistance to Soldiers’ Angels. Both are deputy VA representatives for the organization.

“I really enjoy being able to give back to those in need,” said Geier, who has two children currently serving on active duty with the military and his father-in-law is a U.S. Navy veteran. “Writing a check for a good cause is fine and necessary, but getting involved and giving your time lets you really see the impact it can make. These veterans gave so much for our country and to help ensure that we can live a good life, they deserve all we can do for them.”

“My father was a veteran and I saw how well the VA treated him over the years,” Owens added. “So I wanted to give back and support veterans.”

The mobile food distribution events, which cost about $2,500 a month, are a critical part of the services Soldiers’ Angels provides, noted Schroeder. Vets who meet the income requirements drive through the distribution area and volunteers load 75 pounds of food into their vehicles. Most of the food provided comes from the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“It’s a great atmosphere to see people reconnecting each month,” Schroeder added. “... There’s just really an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness amongst the volunteers for those veterans and an awful lot of compassion. And it gives us all a great feeling to see just how much we’re helping them. Some of them come and there are touching stories. You can see they’re suffering, and we can just lighten their load a little bit.”

Soldiers’ Angels also collects unopened Halloween candy to distribute to veterans in November, as well as holiday stockings filled with small gifts and other items for the December food distribution event. In fact, next month the group will provide some 200 stockings with food bags for veterans and another 1,000 will be donated to the VA to be delivered to patients and their families. In addition, they also make and deliver “no sew” blankets and boxed lunches for those visiting the VA for appointments.

Donations are always accepted and appreciated, noted Schroeder. Until the end of 2021, the Daniel Island Community Foundation is providing up to $5,000 in matching funds to all who contribute. To donate, visit donate2it.com/campaigns/soldiers-angels-could-use-your-help-to-raise-10000/.

“We would love it if folks are inclined to donate to Soldiers’ Angels that they do so through this link, because then every one of their dollars becomes two!” Schroeder said.