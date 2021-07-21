Local water dogs make a splash

Take a walk along The Waterfront and you’re likely to see dogs fetching and frolicking in the waves. Look farther out and you may discover boats with canine passengers.

"People want their dogs to like the water and be able to swim," said Lauren Daylami, certified dog trainer and co-owner of Fathom K9. "Some dogs love the water and other dogs don’t; it's an instinctual thing."

Her advice is to slowly introduce a dog to the water and not force it upon them. And the younger you can acclimate a dog to the water, the better. It's also good to start training in shallow water without big waves or currents, like a pond, lake or pool.

"The biggest thing is trying to introduce the water slowly and make it a super positive experience," Daylami said. "The ocean is not the best place to start because the waves can freak the dog out, but the DI beach is pretty shallow and there aren't many waves. Just keep it very, very easy."

Many retrievers and water breeds automatically take to the water like Daylami's black Labrador, Calhoun, who's been competing in dock diving competitions for six years and finished third in SEWE's last Dock Dogs event in Charleston.

"He just loves the water and he's a super confident dog, so I knew he'd like it," said Daylami of the competition.

In addition to water sports, Calhoun has been trained in search and rescue and he will ride on paddleboards and kayaks.

But not all dogs are born to swim and Daylami urges owners not to force their dog into the water and she recommends that dogs wear flotation devices in deep water.

"If you don't have a dog that's an expert swimmer, my best advice is to keep a life vest on the dog," Daylami said. "Dogs that have pink skin or very short hair could burn and putting sunscreen on is the best option."

Penny the miniature dachshund always wears a lifejacket when she's in the water. Rescued two years ago by Shannon Himes, Penny enjoys many water activities, but her favorite is feeling the wind in her long hair while riding on the family's boat.

"I doubt in her past life she ever did anything like that, but she's getting her sea legs now and she has her lifejacket and I got her some goggles made for dogs to use on sunny days,” Himes said.

Hayden Smith rescued his 3-year-old black Lab mix, Bailey, when she was a puppy. Her favorite place to swim is the beach at The Waterfront and Smith says the dog will play there all day if he let her.

"She will swim for hours," he said. "She's an AKC canine good citizen and therapy dog so we also volunteer at College of Charleston during exam time; the students love her."

Sunny is a Labrador mix who was adopted by the Meinders family and became a water companion right away. "She likes to boat and go to the beach and sit in the waves and she loves to chase the kids into the water,” Samantha Meinders said.

Sunny also loves people and enjoys greeting neighbors on her walks around Daniel Island. "She's been a super good dog and the kids think it's really fun swimming with her," Meinders said. "Maybe we'll get her to surf one day!"