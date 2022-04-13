Longest active tennis volunteer nears 30 years of service

After nearly 30 years, Credit One Charleston Open volunteer Joyce Albrecht has seen it all and done it all. She is the tournament’s longest actively serving volunteer.

Her glory days date back to before the tournament came to Charleston. Back when it was played in Hilton Head and it was the first women’s tennis event to offer $100,000 in prize money.

“When it was on Hilton Head it was a sort of local affair,” Albrecht said, now 82 years old and a volunteer since 1994. “Very few people came from afield to volunteer. You knew everybody, almost everybody.”

Albrecht has lived through three tournament name changes – the Family Circle Cup, the Volvo Car Open and now the Credit One Charleston Open.

She served consecutively for the past 27 years. It would be 28, but Albrecht doesn’t count 2020 because the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She set a goal to reach 30 years of service.

Her very first year on the job, Albrecht found herself in Players Services. This entailed transporting players from the clubhouse to the stadium and cleaning up the players’ locker room. She wasn’t especially fond of this type of work, but did it with a smile on her face.

Albrecht’s next occupation came with a little bit more responsibility – “The Ears” of the tournament. As a member of the internal radio communication at the court, her main job was to call in scores. She eventually became chairwoman of the department.

“We were the only ones in the whole tournament that had radios,” Albrecht said. “It showed you how distant technology was from the tournament.”

Each member of the operation had a radio codename. This anonymity was for fun and it built camaraderie with other workers over time. Albrecht’s pseudonym was “J Bell” because her co-workers said she was a “dingaling.”

2000 was Albrecht’s favorite year of the tournament because she knew it would be her last on Hilton Head. When the tournament moved to Daniel Island in 2001, after 28 years in Hilton Head, Albrecht was heartbroken.

“We all hated the tournament to leave Hilton Head but it was inevitable,” Albrecht said. “Tennis was outgrowing the facility that Hilton Head could provide.”

The stadium’s bleachers were temporary and parking was a challenge. Albrecht admitted that it was time for change.

Albrecht noted not many volunteers from Hilton Head made the commute to Charleston. Her original group from the beginning slowly dwindled over the years due to age, travel restrictions and life in general. Eventually, her crew was disbanded and she was forced to start anew.

“I’m the only survivor,” Albrecht said with a chuckle.

In 2015, advancements in the tournament’s technology phased out the need for The Ears. Although Albrecht’s role became obsolete, her memories of yesteryears can’t be deleted.

For the last several years, Albrecht served as an usher, escorting guests to their seats.

“I gained the knowledge of the inner workings of a tournament, which as a spectator you do not realize all that goes on,” Albrecht said. “I thought that was very informative and enlightening.”

Albrecht had only the sweetest things to say about Volunteer Coordinator Jo Cooper and Tournament Director Bob Moran. “They take care of the volunteers quite well, I have no complaints.”

Over the years, Albrecht stayed with a slew of tournament hosts on Daniel Island, Isle of Palms and Mt. Pleasant. She even stayed at Cooper’s house.

“It became the thing to do in the spring,” Albrecht said. “Spring was not spring until you went to the tennis tournament.”

Albrecht’s secret to longevity as a volunteer is simple: “Love of the game.” An avid tennis player until 2012, she retired from the game due to knee issues. Even though she doesn’t touch the court anymore, she gets her kicks simply from just being onsite as a volunteer.

“Coming to the tournament is just a way of life for me,” Albrecht added.