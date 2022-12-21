Longtime Charleston realtors open brokerage

Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate.

The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as broker-in-charge for 32 South Properties. Known for his big picture thinking and attention to detail, he is well versed in sales, management and contracts.

Terry Haas is team leader for the new brokerage. She has consistently been a top agent in the Charleston market and was a featured real estate expert on HGTV’s “Designed to Sell” and “House Hunters.” She is also frequently featured as an event emcee, public keynote speaker and community activist.

“We’re incredibly excited about this new phase of our real estate career,” Terry Haas said. “After 15 years of selling real estate in Charleston, opening our own brokerage was the natural progression. Even though we have a new name and logo, our clients will get the same incredible service and care they’ve come to expect from us.”

Also part of the 32 South Properties team is real estate agent Kristin Abbate. She started her career with a national homebuilder in 2005. Before aligning with Terry and Tim Haas, Abbate led marketing efforts in more than 50 communities where she specialized in internet marketing, staging and design, and event planning.

Learn more about 32 South Properties at 32South.com.