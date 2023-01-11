Longtime community organizations are the heart and soul of DI

One of the best things about living in a tight knit town are the organizations that make it feel like home. There are many longtime organizations that have blossomed over the years on Daniel Island.

The Rotary Club on Daniel Island was chartered in 2001 when 10 residents met for breakfast at the Hampton Inn. Today it’s grown to over 100 members. Every Rotarian lives the motto “Service above Self.” Since its inception the club has supported a variety of projects from the popular rubber duck race (which has raised around $2

million over 10 years) to donating books to local school libraries, providing small scholarships to needy students and numerous. worthwhile activities.

Cofounder and past president, Angela Drake, is proud of everything the group has accomplished. “Whether it’s serving over 30,000 meals last year in the Cainhoy community, reading books to school children, delivering meals to veterans, supporting first responders or jumping on board for the duck race, our Rotary Club members

raise a hand to help families, children and provide outreach to the many nonprofits serving Daniel Island and the Cainhoy community. Rotarians both celebrate ‘doing good’ while having fun at the same time.”

Since 2007, Friends of the Library has helped get residents excited about their library. “Books are an essential part of a full life and libraries offer so much more than just books. They are a hub of learning, services and community engagement,” cofounder Mary Ann Solberg explained.

The House Tour, started in 2008, showcases some of the most spectacular homes on DI. It was their most popular event, but Solberg says Friends is so much more.

“I am certainly proud of the success of the House Tour and its ability to fund so many worthwhile enhancements to the library, but I also enjoyed our outreach program at Cainhoy School. We worked with the school librarian and provided two books as a gift to each kindergarten student and provided them with all the information

necessary to acquire their own library card.”

Volunteer Suanne Trimmer says community support is essential for their success. “Since the library opened in 2007, the population of Daniel Island has more than tripled, and so the needs of the library have also greatly increased. The Friends of the Library will continue its work to assure that the library can maintain its high-level of

service.”

This year the Daniel Island Garden Club will celebrate their 25th anniversary. Started by 12 residents it has grown to 40 over the years. The club provides members the opportunity to learn about gardening through speakers, workshops, and field trips.

Members help beautify the community and maintain the Osprey Trail located in front of Daniel Island School. The beautiful gardens are connected by a meandering trail. “It has become an educational resource and tranquil retreat for students, residents, and visitors to the Daniel Island community,” explained Barbara Bollinger, the

current president.

From May to October, the club showcases local yards. “Our Yard of the Month committee, which selects seven winners each month from different areas of the island, adds to the beauty of our island by rewarding residents for their extra effort and attention to their yards.” There are also contests for both Halloween and Christmas.

The first Exchange Club was formed back in 1911 with a mission to better serve local communities. In May of 2024, the Exchange Club of Daniel Island will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

President Matt Butler says the Exchange Club is very important to the island. “Our mission is to make the DI community an even better place to live. Our annual Pinwheel Project to support happy childhoods and our Dining For Good raffle provides funding for youth related organizations like Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, The

Humanities Foundation and Darkness to Light.”

The DI Exchange Club is currently involved with 15 community based programs including The Field of Honor, Dining For Good, Project Zero Veterans Dinner and the 9/11 Heroes Run. “In the past couple of months, we completed our most visible project, The Field of Honor, which recognizes our hometown heroes with one-

thousand American flags on River Landing over the July 4th holiday. This year we were able to raise $12,000 each for three local charities.”

Butler is proud of all they’ve accomplished and is looking towards the future. “Our Veterans Dinner, which supports Project Zero will again be held at the Daniel Island Club and is open to everyone. The past three years of this program we have raised $317,450 and have housed 334 homeless veterans and 145 of their children right

here in the lowcountry.”

The Exchange Club is not resting on their laurels and hopes to expand membership and increase giving this year.