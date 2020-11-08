Longtime DI studio continues to inspire dancers

Daniel Island dance studio Peace Love Hip Hop got its start with a few moms “getting down” in a school gym in 2007 and it wasn’t long before founder Angel Roberts knew the island was the perfect location to open her studio.

“I love this community and wanted a place for my daughters to be able to take dance but also build a community. I wanted kids to be able to ride their bikes to class or walk together. I wanted it to be accessible to every child,” she explained.

Even during the pandemic, Roberts and her team of instructors are able to safely engage hip hoppers of all ages and skill levels. The studio closed down for a few months, but quickly adjusted to the COVID-19 environment by providing online dance tutorials and classes.

When the facility reopened, Roberts and her instructors implemented strict safety protocols, including dancing 6 feet apart, sanitizing before and after class, temperature taking, and mask wearing. Roberts stressed the importance of keeping kids active to improve their immunity and boost their spirits.

Roberts’ optimistic outlook helped dancers meet the challenge of competing during a crisis. In July, with strict safety measures, hard work, and award-winning choreography, Peace Love Hip Hop’s teen boys team and teen girls team both won the first place overall awards in their divisions at the Encore DCS dance finals. The competition included more than 700 routines and was held at the North Charleston Convention Center on July 13-17.

Roberts was impressed by how the dancers handled the situation.

“They kept working and supporting each other. They kept a positive attitude in the face of epic weirdness. The first weekend we had an opportunity to compete again — under strict safety and social distancing guidelines — the kids rose to the occasion in a way even I didn’t expect. I am blown away by their performances, by every performance by every group. Not just the overall winning performance groups. Almost every routine had to be re-worked because many of our kids had to drop out of the program due to the

virus,” said Roberts.

The studio has inspired area children and adults since its inception. Jenny Ladd’s daughter, Emma, started dancing at a summer camp before entering kindergarten.

“PLHH has truly helped shape the young woman that Emma is today. She has gained confidence, pose, fierceness, and love... We are blessed to have this studio on our island,” said Ladd.

Julie Christy was a fan after her first class in the spring of 2008.

“I took one class and was hooked. The energy in the room was electric, and I had never had so much fun while getting such an incredible workout,” Christy said.

Her children also joined in on the fun as soon as they were old enough.

“They started with the recreational group and when the competitive program began, they were all in. The experiences they’ve had, the confidence they have developed, and relationships they have built have been such an exciting and important part of their lives,” she added.

Fall classes start Sept. 8. For more information, check out peacelovehiphop.com