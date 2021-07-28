Look who’s moving in

Real estate reabsorption rates ebb and flow throughout Charleston just like the Lowcountry tide rises and recedes. COVID-19 has created volatility, but with every valley comes a new peak.

New and recurring businesses on Daniel Island have opened, relocated, expanded and shuttered since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Within the past few months, new leases have been signed, vacancies have been filled and other business ventures remain a mystery.

Business: Delta Pharmacy

Address: 901 Island Park Drive

Space: 2,000 square feet

Delta Pharmacy & Medical Supplies is a full-service, family-owned pharmacy chain that has been part of the Lowcountry community for more than 85 years. Their original location opened in Moncks Corner in 1935. There are now seven locations, including the one on Daniel Island, which has been serving the community for 10 years.

As of the first week of June, Delta Pharmacy moved into its new building located at 901 Island Park Drive, between Ristorante LIDI and Palmetto Primary Care Physicians. The building itself is 2,000 square feet and features two entrances with multiple 15-minute parking spots out front.

Pharmaceutically, the new store offers an immunization room where patients can receive shots and blood pressure checks. Delta Pharmacy prides itself on stocking hard-to-find remedies and providing products not available at chain pharmacies including bioidentical hormone replacement as well as medical equipment and diabetic supplies.

The pharmacy accepts a variety of insurance plans and guarantees customers pay the lowest cash price. Free delivery is available for Daniel Island residents.

Previously, the pharmacy was located at 162 Seven Farms Drive #125. The reason for the pharmacy’s relocation was in part due to their leaseholder Publix unwilling to renew their lease for more than a year at a time, according to Delta Pharmacy’s owner Willis High.

High stated that claims of competition with the supermarket chain adding a pharmacy in its plans for future expansion are baseless.

One other factor that High noted was space. The former space was 1,250 square feet, which is less than one-third of the space they currently occupy.

“We were really running out of space for our staff and we needed more room for our customers as well,” High said.

High finds the new location is more accessible and spacious. He has observed a lot of new customers and a retention of loyal ones.

“We’ve been fortunate,” High added. “It’s a nice improvement for us for sure.”

Delta Pharmacy has signed a 10-year lease at their new location. For more information about the pharmacy, visit delta-rx.com.

Business: Meyer Vogl Gallery

Address: 250 River Landing Dr.

Space: 2,000 square feet

Meyer Vogl Gallery is a contemporary fine art gallery located in the heart of Charleston’s bustling gallery district and historic French Quarter. The artist-owned business came to fruition in 2015 as a community-centric fine art gallery in the wake of the Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre.

Now, six years later, the eclectic art gallery has formed the first of its kind that Daniel Island has ever seen before. Meyer Vogl Gallery newest location will be situated next to Circle K at 250 River Landing Drive.

The building consists of a one floor open concept with several windows in a square frame of 2,000 square feet. The lighting is wonderful and illuminates the interior, according to co-owner and artist Laurie Meyer.

Meyer has lived in Charleston for nearly 40 years and has been represented by galleries in Charleston and Florida. She has lived on Daniel Island for the past 12 years and her husband owns Millennium Private Wealth.

Co-owners to Meyer are Marissa Vogl and Katie Geer, who is Meyers’ daughter. All three women also oversee the original location at 122 Meeting Street, that is also 2,000 square feet.

The gallery represents 20 artists from all over the United States and two from Spain. Style types consist of contemporary art, abstract art, representational and impressionistic art as well as landscape and figurative pieces.

“We’ve curated quite an incredibly fine group of artists that really make up a sophisticated roster,” Meyer said.

The gallery is currently waiting on an architect to finalize plans so they can complete the renovation of the interior. Most recently, the Daniel Island Architectural Review Board gave approval for signage and images on the front windows.

“We are known for providing a sense of welcome and warmth, a very non-intimidating gallery,” Meyer added. “And we want to recreate that same feeling in this gallery.”

Meyer Vogl Gallery’s island location will be open sometime this fall. For more information about the gallery, visit meyervogl.com/.

Business: Chase Bank*

Address: 877 Island Park Drive

Space: 20,000 square feet

*Other tenants undisclosed

The building under construction in the Town Center parking lot across the street from the Central Island Apartments is a mixed-use mystery. The entire building is leased, but not all of the tenants have been disclosed.

Although the names of several future businesses remain nameless, the commercial real estate agency involved was able to provide insight, courtesy of Lee & Associates’ principal broker Pete Harper.

The building in question is located at 877 Island Park Drive, with a sprawling 20,000 square feet of space. Multiple leases have been signed within the past 30 to 60 days.

One dead giveaway is that Chase Bank will be one of the tenants, as their sign visibly shows out in front of the building. However, there are at least three other businesses that will call the dwelling home.

Harper hinted that the downstairs will be shared by Chase Bank and a national drug store chain. The upstairs will be shared by a homebuilder and a medical use company.

There will be no food and beverage type of developments located in the building, according to Harper.

“I’d rather wait until the tenant decides that they want to announce what they are doing,” Harper added.

As for retail opportunities on the island, there are two notable openings on the market in prime locations. And the two business spaces are adjacent to each other.

One is the former Delta Pharmacy location at 162 Seven Farms Drive. The other is the Black Tie Music Academy, located at 162 Seven Farms Drive #305, that permanently closed July 1 due to COVID-19-related circumstances.

Harper confirmed that the aforementioned properties are not currently under lease.

For more information about real estate happenings for buyers and sellers on the island, follow along for announcements under the Real Estate category at danielislandnews.com.