Love for the library

Ask Daniel Island Library manager Tim Boyle what part of the library is underutilized and he spreads his arms wide and declares, "Everything!"

While the number of customers in and out the door is steady at about 143 per day (pre-COVID it was 180 per day) they have capacity for more patrons. The only time the building is crowded is after school with dozens of kids and parents using computers, virtual reality (VR) games, and of course reading books.

If you do not know where the library is, it is on Daniel Island Drive and shares a driveway with the Daniel Island School. It is in a lovely leafy area with room for bikes and cars. Though, Boyle would like to make note that there is an issue at school release time with parents parking in the library lot to the exclusion of library goers. This includes golf carts parking on the grass. Please note the signs that clearly state LIBRARY PARKING ONLY.

Unlike the library of your childhood, there are no "Quiet Please" signs here. You can go to browse books and read, but many are there to use computers, attend meetings or clubs, and there are often large groups of children enjoying the facility, so go relax and speak in your normal voice. The Daniel Island Library is a “Shhh Free Zone!”

One of the easiest ways to avail yourself of the library materials and arguably the most underutilized is to download the Libby and/or Hoopla apps. Libby gives you access to ebooks and recorded books while Hoopla also offers music and movies, the latter can be downloaded to your smart TV for viewing. The app sends your selection to your smart phone or ereader. Look in the app store, but if you have any questions, the friendly library staff are happy to help you.

Boyle keeps data on the popularity of subjects and recently "Buddhism" has been a top choice, checked out 13 times, each compared to five times per average of other books, and cookbooks are a perennial favorite. Anything you want can be requested if our branch does not have what you desire. You can go online to berkeleylibrarysc.org and place a hold and designate pick up at the library.

The Daniel Island Library also participates in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program which encourages and supports reading to children with reading material as well as phonics programs. They also have access to Tumble Book Library, a selection of animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, non fiction books and video for K-6 grade.

Ask about banned books and Boyle will tell you that as soon as a book is "banned" it skyrockets to the top of the bestseller list and becomes the most popular book in circulation. Hence the display of “Maus” by Art Spiegelman after it was recently banned by a school board in Tennessee.

There is a community room just off the foyer which is popular and has three groups of users. Public nonprofit groups can reserve the space for programs, the library can sponsor programs, though those have been shutdown due to COVID, and several long-standing clubs still meet regularly including a foreign policy discussion group, needlework group, and a recorder group.

One age group Boyle thinks is missing out are teens and young adults. He said they disappear at age 13. The exact age when they are interested in music, video games, VR, movies — all available to them free of charge and on demand.

To be sure, there are many avid readers on Daniel Island, and one of them is Anita Koszyk. She participates in two book clubs, including the one which meets at the library. She along with Marcia Miller and Edie McLaughlin manage the used book shelves you pass in the front foyer of the library. Proceeds go to Friends of Berkeley County libraries.

Koszyk is the quintessential patron. She reads/listens to several books at a time utilizing the stacks, the Libby app and the "Hold" feature for upcoming releases. She keeps track of her reading, finds new suggestions, and tracks favorite authors on goodreads.com, a popular site for many readers.

Other websites for recommendations are BookBrowse, LitHub, The New York Times Book Review, or Instagram sites like GMA Book Club, Reese's Book Club, beyondthebookends and friendsandfiction.

Are you working on genealogy or just fascinated by the rich history of our state? The Carolina Room at the Main Branch in Moncks Corner has a vast repository of documents and books. Vance at the research desk here on Daniel Island can help you locate what you seek. He is also a tech resource for all things library related. Librarians have become tech experts in addition to business managers and literary scholars.

The first step to using the vast resources at our library is to obtain a library card. You can go in person to apply or just sign up online and pick it up at the front desk.

More reading, more education, more breadth of knowledge all lead to a better society.