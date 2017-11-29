Lowcountry Explorers seeking program ideas and committee members

Lowcountry Explorers is one of the oldest social groups on Daniel Island. The group has a nine-resident steering committee that plans nine excursions annually to venues of interest around the Lowcountry between September and June.

The trips are posted in the POA e-newsletter that comes out each Tuesday. Once the trip is announced, those interested in attending can sign up via a link in the email to both register and pay via a credit card. Additionally, trips are often posted here in The Daniel Island News “save the date” calendar. Lowcountry Explorers (LE) also plans a group luncheon as part of the outing (the cost of the trips vary depending upon fees for the tour and lunch). Attendees usually get “behind the scenes” or docent-led tours that are not generally available to the public.

The LE group just wrapped up its 2017 schedule with trips to the College of Charleston’s College of Building Arts, a Hobcaw Barony Beach trip, a Reconstruction and Civil Rights walking tour, a Sweetgrass basket course at Hopseewee, behind the scenes at the Gibbes Museum and Nathaniel Russell House, and cheese-making at Jeremiah Goat Farm.

Trips planned for 2018 include the Charleston Harbor Pilot center, Brookgreen Gardens “Night of a Thousand Candles,” a Cape Romain Lighthouse tour, a downtown walking tour with local historian Lee Ann Bain, the Boeing training center at Trident Tech, and a trip to Hopseewee Plantation.

If you have input on new ideas for future trips that you would like to see LE arrange, or a prior trip that you would like to repeat, please email Patricia Kottka at pkottka@aol.com. According to Kottka, the group is also in need of two new committee members to keep LE going strong. Members are responsible for attending an annual planning meeting and planning one trip per year. They maintain excellent records from prior trips and are willing to train new committee members. No prior experience is needed.

“Daniel Island residents are known for their commitment to the community,” added Kottka. “And for their generous volunteering, so I am hopeful that some of you will step up and help.”