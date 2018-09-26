Lowcountry Mayors' Disaster Relief Fund to aid Hurricane Florence recovery efforts

Sixteen local mayors have joined together to create the Lowcountry Mayors’ Disaster Relief Fund to aid in Hurricane Florence recovery efforts. Money raised through the effort will be put towards disaster-related assistance via the Coastal Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Taking part in the initiative are Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin, Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Harleyville Mayor Charles Ackerman, St. George Mayor Anne Johnston, McClellanville Mayor Rutledge Leland, III, Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick M. O’Neil, Kiawah Island Mayor Craig Weaver, Reevesville Mayor Paul Wimberly, James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey, Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green and Seabrook Island Mayor Ronald Ciancio.

“We’re counting our blessings this week,” said Mayor Tecklenburg at a press conference announcing the new fund at North Charleston City Hall on Sept. 18. “We’re counting our blessings to have been spared the wrath of Florence. Unfortunately, there were others who were in the path of the storm and are suffering as a result of it…We wanted to have an opportunity for our citizens and our business community to be able to make a financial donation to help in the relief effort…And what better organization to be able to facilitate those donations…because they’re such a thoughtful organization in terms of directing funds…than our own Coastal Community Foundation.”

Those who would like to make a contribution to the Lowcountry Mayors’ Disaster Relief Fund can do so online by visiting https://coastalcommunityfoundation.org/disasterrelief/ and specifying the name of the fund in the comments section.

In a joint statement, the mayors said, “While much of the Lowcountry was spared Florence’s direct hit, our citizens know well the harm that this kind of storm can inflict and the damage it can leave behind. Through the formation of this new disaster relief fund, our citizens will be able to join us in lending a hand to those who were hit hardest as they begin the process of rebuilding and recovering in the months ahead.”

Coastal Community Foundation President and CEO Darrin Goss, Sr. said, “The Coastal Community Foundation is proud to work with Lowcountry mayors to provide support for our friends and neighbors in North and South Carolina.”