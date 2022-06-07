Lowcountry Scoop: Five local binge-worthy ice cream destinations

Sue’s take: Knowing that July is National Ice Cream Month and inspired by Amy Ettinger’s book “Sweet Spot: An Ice Cream Binge Across America,” I roped my husband Tom into doing an ice cream binge across the Lowcountry with me.

Tom is not afraid to balk when I try to impose my definition of husbandly responsibility. Other times he plays the role of martyr, like the times I dragged him to a Philadelphia Eagles games in South Philly.

But the invitation to join me on a lowcountry ice cream bender was an easy sell to my favorite New York Giants fan.

Here’s what we discovered.

Tom’s take: All I know is that one day at breakfast we’re choking down a bowl of plain steel-cut oatmeal and Sue’s going on about how we’re starting on a strict diet and exercise program to work off our COVID weight. Fast forward to dinnertime and we’re three waffle cones deep into an ice cream “research” project. It goes to show that the secret to a successful marriage is patience – if you can wait out the caffeine-crazed breakfast talk, everything will be fine.

The Dime

30 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island, SC

Where they get their ice cream: They serve Cirsea Craft Ice Cream. Cirsea is a local Charleston woman-owned business that prides itself on using high quality craft ingredients.

Popular Flavors: Cookies & Cream and the Neapolitan basics: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry sorbet!

Sue’s Take: What a perfect spot for ice cream! We stopped by with our dog Iggy on a recent Tuesday evening after dinner. I had a single dip of coffee in a cup – they don’t do cones. We ate sitting on one of the swings overlooking the Wando River while kids raced around the playground equipment and two teenagers practiced casting a shrimp net. After Iggy licked Tom’s cup clean, we walked along the river. The server said their ice cream counter has been very busy with kids and families and boaters coming ashore (new hours extended to 8 p.m.).

Tom’s Take: Sue knows what it takes to get me out for an evening walk – bribery. And, to be honest, you can’t beat the waterfront location or the double scoop of chocolate ice cream.

Blondies Bagels & Café

245 Seven Farms Drive #130, Daniel Island, SC

Where they get their ice cream: They serve Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Popular Flavors: Sea Salt Caramel is their best-selling flavor while rainbow sherbet is the favorite among children.

Sue’s Take: We happened to stop in on a very rainy Friday night (ice cream is served Thursday through Sunday, 5 – 9 p.m.) and didn’t encounter the large crowds we sometimes see out front on hot evenings. I enjoyed talking to the servers, three delightful students: Addy McDougall, Ryan Heineck and Gavin Murphy. I savored the mint chocolate chip on a cake cone and Tom had the mocha on a sugar cone as we lounged on the comfortable leather couch. The ice cream was very flavorful and creamy.

Tom’s Take: Let’s cut to the chase with Blondies Ice Cream: It’s quite good, and it’s quite close. It’s the McRib of ice cream – the hours, and days, and months of service are limited, so get it while you can, or you’ll be wishin’ you did!

Coach’s Canteen

Publix Plaza at Point Hope, 710 Hopewell Dr, Charleston, SC

Where they get their ice cream: It’s soft serve from Frostline. Owner Krista Mingo explained it is gluten free, dairy free and kosher.

Popular Items: The banana split! The hot fudge sundae and the dip tops are also popular. And their milkshakes are their biggest seller.

Sue’s Take: I love the 1950s diner vibe! I met Tom to share a banana split for lunch and it felt like an old fashioned date. Next time I’ll try the root beer float. Staffed mostly by the owners and their seven children, the atmosphere is welcoming, upbeat and dog friendly. They plan to expand their patio dining area in time for football season.

Tom’s Take: Sue had me at “banana split for lunch.” Then Sue upped the ante with a killer order of onion rings. Hands down the best lunch date idea in years.

Ye Ole Fashioned

1502 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC (They also have locations in Hanahan, West Ashley and Summerville)

Where they get their ice cream: In order to serve the best tasting ice cream of each flavor, they source from a variety of companies.

Popular flavors: They have a selection of more than 30 flavors, including the classics and fun seasonal options. Delightful sundaes and banana splits!

Sue’s Take: I’ve loved this place since I first brought my kids to it in 1997 (they opened their first store in 1972). I keep coming back because they have one of my favorite flavors – black raspberry with chocolate chunks. They offer a wide variety of flavors – some geared toward children, like Superman, and some geared to the more mature palette, including sorbets.

Tom’s Take: By far the finest best black raspberry chocolate chip ice cream this side of Graeter’s Ice Cream in Cincinnati. Hold the goetta, the Skyline Chili and the 10-hour drive, and give me a waffle cone and a couple of dips of Ye Ole Fashioned’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chunk ice cream and I’m content.

Park Circle Creamery

1069 E Montague Ave, N. Charleston, SC

Where they get their ice cream: They make their own onsite at their Carnes Crossroads store with local ingredients. They believe that “the art of ice cream making is as southernly sophisticated as dinner in Charleston’s finest restaurants.”

Popular flavors: Their most popular flavor is the Lemon Crunch, which tastes like a lemon meringue pie. Blueberry cheesecake is also popular and they have a vegan option.

Sue’s Take: Their mission is to serve “a spoonful of smiles.” And they do! I had the cappuccino on a waffle cone. They make the waffle cones fresh at the counter and mine was still warm! The ice cream was very flavorful and creamy. I wanted to try the Lemon Crunch, which a local firefighter customer told me was his absolute favorite flavor, but they were out of it as well as some other flavors. Next time, I plan to call ahead and confirm that the Lemon Crunch is in stock.

Tom’s Take: Neither man nor woman can live on ice cream alone. That’s why Sue and I stopped by the Cod Father before taking in our lunch dessert. And, what is the perfect complement to half a pound of deep-fried, beer-battered cod and mushy peas? How about a huge scoop of craft ice cream served in a waffle cone that is made right in front of your own dang eyes!

Final Takes

Sue’s Take: Truth be told, this was not my first, nor my last, ice cream binge. Why should ice cream month be limited to only the month of July? I propose it be a year-long celebration. There are plenty of places in the Lowcountry that we didn’t hit for this story and there is a nation of ice cream dairies waiting for us. Here we come. Won’t you join us?

Tom’s Take: First off, if I am reading the above paragraph correctly, Sue is advocating for upping our ice cream intake. That is an unexpected, albeit positive, development. Second off, I can’t believe how many good ice cream choices we have either right here on Daniel Island, or just a short drive away. As for the inevitable diet and exercise talk that is sure to fill a week of mornings after our intensive “research” project, I vow not to panic. In the end, ice cream wins. Every. Single. Time.