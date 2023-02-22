LTP launches special needs pickleball class on Daniel Island

Joe kept his eye on the ball and drew back his paddle.

“Show ’em what you got, Joe!” shouted a volunteer on the sidelines.

The ball popped off the paddle and soared over the net, giving Joe his first hit of the day.

“Good job!” exclaimed his instructor, Daniel Island resident Mike Meyer. “Nice!”

It was the first session for a brand new pickleball class at LTP Daniel Island for special needs kids and young adults. Judging by the turnout, the offering is already scoring big points with participants.

Daniel Island resident Steve Gilroy is the mastermind behind the class, having participated as an instructor and volunteer for a similar special needs pickleball program in Mount Pleasant. Gilroy brought the idea to LTP on Daniel Island to see if they would host a program here.

“I saw how much the kids (in Mount Pleasant) enjoyed it,” Gilroy said. “And I just thought, we’ve got this great facility here… you can’t go wrong! I spoke to the people at LTP and they were great. They said just give us a day and time!”

So Gilroy proposed Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. and the staff at LTP gave the effort their seal of approval, not only offering up courts for the sessions but balls and paddles, too.

“They were so gracious!” said Gilroy, whose wife, Sue, handles all of the program’s registrations and communications with local schools and parents.

The first class was held Feb.1, with nine participants and more than 20 volunteers.

“For years we have been helping the Special Olympics tennis program and this was a natural progression,” said Rob Eppelsheimer, facility director for LTP DI Tennis. “My first reaction was how organized Steve and his wife were. They had volunteer greeters at the main entrance escorting families to the pickleball courts. These families had to be nervous coming out for the first time and this put them at ease.”

Pickleball is immensely popular, added Gilroy, and a sport that is very appealing to all skill levels.

“It’s growing so fast,” Gilroy stated. “All you need is a paddle, a ball and a place to play… So we said, ‘why not include everyone?’”

“It’s not overwhelming,” Gilroy continued. “The court is smaller, it’s easier to instruct and you can be side by side with someone when giving them instruction...And it’s a lot of fun!”

Gilroy and his fellow volunteers are pickleball players themselves – and huge fans of what the program can do for all involved.

“The people that I play pickleball with, all of the people that are volunteering here, are just a great bunch of people,” Gilroy added. “They are the best and we come out here and we play and we laugh.”

And that social interaction is not only beneficial to the volunteers, but to the players and caregivers in the special needs community as well.