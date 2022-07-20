Lulu Bear’s tricks earn top honors in Adorable Pet Trick Contest presented by Charlestowne Realty

Lula Bear, a Yorkshire terrier, who is islander Sherri Ginger’s companion, won the Daniel Island News’ Instagram Adorable Pet Trick Contest presented by Charlestowne Realty.

Ginger posted two videos of Lula’s tricks. One was her as a puppy and the other is current, 10 years later. Lula’s trick skill sure has blossomed! On Ginger’s commands, Lula proceeded to “sit pretty,” “speak,” “high five,” “spin,” “sit,” “lay down,” “roll over,” “shake” and “say our prayers.”

“We’re so excited and thankful to have been chosen!” Ginger said about winning the contest and the prizes, which include a $25 gift card to both Lucia’s Premium Pet and to Michael’s Barkery.

Lula is Ginger’s only pet but you might see her around town with her parents, Shitzu Pico, who Sherri described as Lula’s best friend.

How did Lula learn and master all these tricks? Ginger explained, “Lula is the first dog I’ve ever owned. I started watching videos online of a woman training her Yorkie on how to do tricks. I would follow them step by step and to my shock they worked! Lula picked them up

faster than I ever could have imagined. She’s very smart and very food motivated— so that helped!”

Ginger described Lula as super intelligent, full of courage and independence, and most of all energetic!

“I love Lula because she truly saved me,” Ginger said. “She has been my rock, my confidant and my best friend for 10 years; through two military deployments, five moves across the country, three career changes and several relationship changes. This little love is always right by my side.”

You can view Lula’s winning pet tricks at bit.ly/3AQfrE4.

Thanks to Michelle Walsh and Charlestowne Realty for sponsoring the event.