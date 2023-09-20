The majestic manatee

My wife, Jenny, and I were scuba certified together during college in Crystal River, Florida. The largest draw to Crystal River was the chance to snorkel and dive with manatees, creatures neither of us had ever seen in person.

Our first encounters with the manatees came amid waters that were anything but "crystal" clear. I was within a few feet of the first one before I saw it. At perhaps 2,000 pounds, it made an immediate impression. There was no reason for fear, though, and after the shock wore off, I could think of no better one-ton creature to nearly run into.

Manatees are large mammals, with adults ranging from 1,000 pounds up to 3,500 pounds. They are also slow-moving, with average speeds of less than five miles per hour, but with the ability to briefly triple those speeds if required.

The Florida manatee, Trichechus manatus latirostris, is a subspecies of the West Indian manatee. While it is most commonly found in Florida, the Florida manatee will vacation elsewhere at times. It has been documented to travel as far north as Virginia and as far west as Texas. They’ve been spotted by locals from Daniel Island’s shore along the Wando River. These visits north are generally during the warmer months, as the manatee does not tolerate cold water very well.

According to South Carolina's State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) paper on the manatee, several have died in the Santee Cooper lakes by failing to negotiate the locks back down into the Cooper River before fall water temperatures cooled or have drowned in the locks themselves while they were operating. Grates have now been installed to reduce these risks.

Perhaps the best-known threat to manatees is injury from boat motors. This is so common that the scar patterns on the animals' backs are how individuals are tracked if reported via SCDNR Manatee Sighting Forms.

There are multiple videos online of people interacting with (and particularly "watering") manatees in South Carolina. I spent hours unsuccessfully trying to find a photo of my daughter, Claire, at about four years of age, as I lowered her, upside down by her ankles, to visit a manatee searching for a drink at our Florida dock 20 years ago.

The manatee loves clean, fresh water and will accept a shower or drink from a hose whenever possible. That said, it is illegal to feed, touch, water or harass manatees. This is primarily because such actions lure them to areas with docks and boats where they are more likely to be injured.

The Florida manatee was delisted from the endangered species list in 2017 and, according to a 2022 University of Miami news article by Robert Jones, the population has recovered from a few hundred animals in the 1970s to over 6,000 today.

These gentle giants can live for up to 50 years. Females typically give birth to a single calf every two to five years, although twins can occur. The pregnancy lasts about a year, and after birth the young manatee will stay with the mother for up to two years while learning to live on its own.

While “quirky” sometimes has negative connotations, it is meant positively here. The manatee is a very quirky creature, beginning with the uncertain origin of its name. The Caribe word for the human breast is “manati,” and the manatee has two breasts, not unlike humans, which are located under its flippers. It is possible that the early Europeans translated “manati” to be a derivative of the Latin word “manus,” meaning hands.

Oddly enough, the manatee is not closely related to dolphins or whales, but to elephants. And its flippers, which are sometimes used like hands to hold the weeds and vegetation the animals eat, still bear “fingernails,” which resemble those on an elephant’s foot.

Another unique adaptation is the highly flexible split upper lip. The two sides can move independently to help gather food into the mouth. The skin on the outside of the mouth is also covered with super-sensitive hairs which offer a highly developed sense of touch.

Manatees are much like dolphins in that people adore them and can't seem to leave them alone. For the animals' sake, please try.

The manatee is slow and vulnerable. And as much as we humans love them, we are the greatest threat to their well-being. Do not entice them to docks and please don't approach a manatee too closely by boat. With our murky waters, it might just be the manatee you don't see that ends up getting hurt.