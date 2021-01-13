Major DI subdivision still under review, timeline undefined

The final phase of properties at Daniel Island Park appears promising in design plans. But the groundwork for the major subdivision is still very much in the preliminary stages of development.

Accessible only by an existing causeway, located by the north end on Lesesne Street in the Island Park Drive neighborhood, the approximately 80-acre neighborhood will consist of 62 residential lots with marsh and waterfront views. The island off of Brailsford Street is technically identified as Northern Parcel FF because a name has not yet been given to the future site of single-family homes.

The DI Company is the property owner, with the designer in charge, Thomas & Hutton Engineering.

The development was slated to break ground sometime in the early part of this year, according to a report in The Daniel Island News from November 2020. However, that timeline has since changed and is now “undefined at this time,” according to Julie Dombrowski, The DI Company’s marketing and communications spokeswoman.

“We do not have any further details to share at this time as it is very early in the development process,” Dombrowski added.

On Jan. 7, the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee (TRC) met virtually to discuss the second review of the plat and road construction plans. Ultimately, TRC rendered a “revise and return” decision on both submittals. This means there are still a number of concerns that need to be addressed, with a resubmission of the plans at a later date.

Once the application is submitted for a third review, if accepted, TRC has 24-30 days to review, according to TRC coordinator Scott Valentine. He noted the next date of review is strictly dependent on the applicant’s turnaround time, which could take several weeks or months.

A construction time frame remains indefinite for now until development plans are finalized.