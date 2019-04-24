Make yourself at home!

If you build it they will come, especially when it involves a sneak peek at some of the community’s most magnificent properties. At least that’s the hope for those behind the upcoming Charleston Home + Design Magazine’s Daniel Island Luxury Tour of Homes, set for this Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now in its 7th year, the event will allow attendees to walk-through four “exceptional” custom homes, stated a press release. All are private residences on Daniel Island that are opening their doors to the public for six hours only.

Each participating home on the self-guided tour will be hosted by the builder responsible for the home’s construction, along with a few select local artisans “who help homeowners create the homes of their dreams every day,” continued the release.

Builders will also be on hand to answer questions and talk one-on-one with tour-goers, as well as to point out unique and premium features of each property.

“Anyone preparing to build a new home or undergo a remodel project now or in the future should take the tour,” said Tim Barkley, publisher, Charleston Home +Design Magazine. “When my wife and I were getting ready to build our house we went on EVERY home tour we could find to get inspiration and ideas…You’re seeing the actual materials and finishes used in the construction of the home, which is no comparison to just looking at photos on a computer screen.”

The homes on the tour are all newly built, added Barkley, and feature the most up-to-date materials, technology and building methods.

“This is a chance to meet the builder you might hire,” he said. “The builders of all four custom homes on the tour will be on hand to answer your questions and talk one-on-one. Every builder who has been involved with our previous tours has ultimately built a house for someone who took the tour. The tour is a great opportunity to ‘pre-interview’ the builders and see how their personalities mesh with yours since you’ll be spending so much time together while your home is under construction. It’s incredibly important that your personality matches with your builder.”

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for East Cooper Habitat for Humanity. For additional details, visit www.DanielIslandLuxury HomeShow.com.

214 FERRYMAN LANE

Builder: Brightwater Homes

Architect: Samuel E. Boyd

Square footage: 4,797

What you’ll see at this home:

• Fully custom, open concept kitchen

• Complete Thermador appliance package with built-in refrigerator and microwave drawer

• Emser Velocity Force accent wall tile in half bath

• Interior finishes designed and customized by Kelly Mangum of Strathmore (cabinets, design, floors, and paint)

• Oversized walk-in master closet with dual access to laundry room

Home sponsored by:

Carolina Flooring Specialists

638 BERMUDA ISLE STREET

Builder: Novella Homes

Square footage: 5,900

What you’ll see at this home:

• Professionally designed interior by Shay Simpson of Riverside Designers

• White kitchen with reclaimed barnwood ceiling

• Folding door to access mechanical screened porch

• Infinity edge saltwater pool by Blue Haven Pools

• Outdoor living with built-in kitchen, fireplace and pool bath

• European white oak hardwoods with oil finish

• Custom wine cellar with brick walls and ceiling

Home sponsored by:

Blue Haven Pools

Vitoria International

NextGen Automated

554 WADING PLACE

Builder: Axon Homes

Architect: Translations Design Studio

Square footage: 4,758

What you’ll see at this home:

• Custom open staircase with cable railings and shiplap walls

• Pool and hot tub with Travertine decking

• 26-gauge 5-V metal roof

• Shiplap trim details throughout

• Custom cabinets and wet bar

• 3 levels of rear porches overlooking the pool and 11th golf hole

Home Sponsored by:

Elliott Brothers Woodworks

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

1 WOODFORD STREET

Builder: Lowcountry Premier Custom Homes

Square footage: 6,400

What you’ll see at this home:

• Large peninsula-shaped lot

• Golf or river view from every room

• Professional Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances

• Large in-ground heated pool with spa

• Double-tier chandelier in cupola

• Extensive trim package with wainscoting

• Sprawling kitchen with massive center island

• Long-length random-width hardwood flooring

Home sponsored by:

All About Garage Doors

Melcer Tile

Palmetto Mosquito Control

Southeastern Galleries

TICKETS

Early bird tickets are $30 per person and will be available until Thursday, April 25. After that, tickets can be purchased for $35 each. To buy tickets in advance, visit www.DanielIslandLuxuryHomeShow.com. Tickets may also be obtained on the day of the event for $35, starting at 11 a.m. at the official tour ticket headquarters – The Taylor Agency Insurance, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, Daniel Island. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit East Cooper Habitat for Humanity. Whether you purchase tickets online or on the day of the tour, you must stop by The Taylor Agency between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick up your tour map, which must be used to gain admittance to each home.