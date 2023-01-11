Many of DI’s first establishments are still taking care of business

One of the best things about living on Daniel Island? The businesses. Many of the original businesses are still here and some are gone but not forgotten.

A few of these island originals took a look back at where it all began.

Before the building at the corner of Island Park Drive housed Ristorante LIDI and the gas station, it was home to DI’s first grocery store, Tecklenburg Market & Cafe. The entrance to LIDI still retains the tiles that once welcomed residents to the island staple.

The store was opened in the early 2000s by now Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and his wife Sandy, who lived in the Codner’s Ferry neighborhood. Owning a grocery store was in the mayor’s DNA. In 1867 his great-great-grandfather opened a grocery store in downtown Charleston at the corner of St. Philip and Wentworth streets.

One of the mayor’s favorite memories was his lunchtime ritual.

“In the early days I loved to play the piano in the cafe,” he said. “Lunch was the busiest time of the day for the store, and you’d think I’d be busy working, doing something to keep the store going at that time. But what I enjoyed doing was sitting down and playing the piano for everyone as they were having lunch.”

Mayor Tecklenburg got to know the famous blacksmith Philip Simmons while he was selling his book in the market. “Mr. Simmons would come out to the store, and we would bring the rocking chair inside from the little portico porch area and he’d sit in there and rock by his book and tell stories about growing up on Daniel Island. It was just a remarkable thing to have Mr. Simmons there.”

With the continued growth of the island, Publix Supermarket opened earlier than anticipated and the Tecklenburg family felt it was time to move on. “You have to make adjustments when you’re in business and entrepreneurial, so after the Publix opened, it seemed like we had an oversized convenience store. It became appropriate for me to think about other things, including my long-standing dream to fully serve the public as mayor of Charleston. And here I am today!”

Qwik Pack and Ship has been helping Daniel Island residents with all their shipping needs for two decades. Owner Thomas Pomposelli discovered Daniel Island when he moved from New York and enrolled his daughter in Bishop England. He immediately knew the island would be the perfect place for a packaging business.

“It was very gratifying to be here as the island was beginning to grow. It seemed like we were all getting to know each other at the same time. Everyone was new to the island, the residents and businesses. We all had a common purpose to see the island grow and succeed as a community.”

Pomposelli has a lot of memories. “Watching the young kids grow from tearing up my store to coming home from college as young adults. I shared a lot of happy moments like births, weddings, and graduations. I was even fortunate enough to officiate several customer weddings in my capacity as a notary public.”

Osupurē Karate, formerly known as Japan Karate Institute Daniel Island, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Started by Sensei Glenn Raus, a fourth degree black belt in Wado Ryu and third degree black belt in the American Pressure Point Self Defense System, the business has over the years become an island institution.

Raus was working at Blackbaud when he started giving lessons to a handful of students. “I saw an opportunity to offer karate to my fellow Blackbaud employees. But I also recognized the long-term opportunities of a planned community with a 20-year build-out plan. My now sister-in-law was the original landscape architect assigned

to the Daniel Island project, so I had a pretty good idea of the scope of what this island community was going to become. I was also growing disenchanted with corporate America, and I loved practicing and teaching karate.”

After a few months enrollment ballooned to over 75. With the help of his older brother Gerard, and the support of his wife Audra, he was able to create an important outlet for the growing community.

“I like to think that the dojo has offered a safe, fun and respectful place for the kids of DI to learn karate, develop self-control and respect for others and most importantly, respect for themselves,” Raus said.

Laura Alberts Tasteful Options has been serving some of the best food on Daniel Island for years. When the restaurant first opened in September 2002, it had eight tables inside and eight outside. The restaurant was started by third-generation Charleston native Laura Leppert and her daughter Karen Elsey.

Wondering where the years have gone, Elsey says it seems like yesterday when she and her mother started their first business venture together.

“It’s been 21 years of being part of watching this beautiful island develop, while building our business. We have had the pleasure to watch children grow up, and work at Laura Alberts during their summer break! We will continue to serve Daniel Island residents and the surrounding communities. We are thankful for the support of our small business by tri-county businesses and residents.”