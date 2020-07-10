For many parents, the (food) struggle is real

Just the other day my daughter decided to hate her chicken veggie taco (although she happily ate two servings of that meal last week, but it turns out that a 3 year old gives no guarantees – surprise!)

Having spent time and energy on preparing the meal, I quickly fell into the all too familiar three-step trap: entice (“Yummy, it is chicken, you love that!”); distract (“Look, an airplane is bringing your chicken! Wrooom!”); threaten (“If you don’t eat your dinner, there’s no dessert!”). And where did that get us? Absolutely nowhere! Yup, not even a tiny kernel of corn went into that little stubborn (and tightly closed) mouth.

Even for me, a child psychologist, it is sometimes hard not to fall into this pointless trap, even though I should know better.

There is tremendous pressure on parents to feed their children nutritious and healthy foods. But sometimes our children strongly disagree with that pressure. Often, we refer to this as pickiness, so here are my tips for handling young picky eaters.

Food heroes

Instead of giving in to individualized meals, I try to encourage the tasting of new food. At our house, it is cool to be a “food hero” who dares to taste something new. The important thing, though, is to not expect kids to love it right away. If they don’t like it, we leave it at that and maybe say, “I appreciate you tasting it, maybe next time you will like it better.”

Quit using the label “picky”

Nobody likes to be called names, and “picky” is a biased, negative label. To the child, it feels demeaning and humiliating. Every new meal is just a new defeat. Bad food experiences and bad food memories will last much longer than the actual taste they did not like. Try to leave the pressure out of the meal and make meals a good experience.

Keep trying

Taste buds will evolve throughout life, and it takes time to learn how to appreciate certain things. Research suggests it takes 12 (or more) exposures to appreciate a new food. Exposing children to food does not have to involve them tasting it: smelling it, touching it, seeing others eat it qualify as exposure, too.

Eat together

Eating together is proven to reduce rejection of food. The feelings arising from eating together are usually positive and will impact our food experience. And when we talk about our day, the attention is not focused on how many peas your child eats, but about connecting with your family at the table.

When I fall into old patterns and traps, I remind myself of this: Skepticism to food is a good thing – a healthy way for our children to set their own boundaries, something we usually encourage. Helping them try to overcome their boundaries is our job as parents and something we happily do when our kids do sports. Imagine your child saying, “I can’t, mom” at her first soccer game. Would you settle with that and allow her to trade soccer in for tennis just because the first time was not a success? Probably not, right?

Daniel Island resident Gitte Holm-Moller is a Danish psychologist specializing in anxiety and families. She is currently writing a book about American food culture and family meals and, with her husband, is co-founder of the Nordic Family Table. For more information about the project, go to nordicfamilytable.com.