Mardi Gras celebration set for Fat Tuesday

Come join Black Tie Music Academy for a fantabulous Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5-8 p.m., on Daniel Island.

The free event will kick off with a sidewalk parade that will be marching from the music academy on Seven Farms Drive down to Guggenheim Terrace, outside of Agave’s Cantina. Enjoy food and drink specials offered by area restaurants and be entertained by a stilt-walker, fire spinner, juggler, tarot card readings, led hula hoops, local artists, and party to the sounds of the V Tones.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume and dress up. Get decked out in your favorite tutu and cape, put lights on your football helmet, don some butterfly wings, polish off that old tuba — the goal is to have a few hours of good clean family fun while expressing your individuality.

This event is sponsored by the Daniel Island Community Fund. The rain date will be Saturday, Feb. 29.

On Thursdays in February, kids can visit Black Tie Music Academy and learn how to march, play an instrument for the parade and make masks and costumes. It’s free for those who show up on Feb. 6, 13, and 20, from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

4:30 p.m. - Meet up at Black Tie Music Academy, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 305, Daniel Island, and find your spot in the parade lineup.

5 p.m. - Parade Kicks Off and marches to Guggenheim Terrace. This is an easy sidewalk march that lasts about 10 minutes.

5-8 p.m. - The V Tones of Charleston will delight your senses as Charleston’s only ukulele hot club jug, vaudeville, ragtime, neo-retro-post-postmodern, beachfront quasi-primitive anachronistic revolutionary anti-inflammatory mass catharsis jazz, freak-out and philharmonic group therapy session band.