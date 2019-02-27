Mardi Gras event returing to DI on March 5

Daniel Island residents won’t need to travel to the Big Easy for a Mardi Gras experience this year. Black Tie Music Academy (BTMA) and the Daniel Island Community Fund are sponsoring a family-friendly event on Fat Tuesday, March 5. This is the second time Daniel Island will host a Mardi Gras parade and celebration.

The parade gets rolling at 5 p.m. sharp. Anyone can join BTMA’s Brouhaha Marching Band as they stroll down the sidewalk along Seven Farms Drive to the Mardi Gras festivities outside Agaves Cantina. Kris Manning, co-owner of BTMA, describes the Brouhaha Marching Band as “organized chaos where the participants can express their individuality while being part of the community.”

Revelers should meet in front of the Black Tie Music Academy located at 162 Seven Farms Drive at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. Parade participants are encouraged to wear their favorite tutu, cape, wig, or any other family-friendly costume.

If you’re at a loss on how to prepare for the party, BTMA is holding a free class on Monday, March 4 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Instructors will assign instruments or give suggestions on what to do in the parade. They will also teach everyone two songs, “Basin Street Blues” and “When The Saints Go Marching In.”

Manning said not to worry if you miss the practice.

“If you can’t make the class, just show up at BTMA on March 5, Fat Tuesday, at 4:30 p.m. for parade line-up. We’ll have fun things on hand for folks who need a little help.”

Both Manning and her BTMA co-owner Braeden Kershner feel Daniel Island is the ideal location for a New Orleans-style celebration.

“DI is family-friendly and filled with fun loving people,” said Manning. “(And) the perfect place for every community member to come on out to the Mardi Gras Celebration and express themselves in their own unique way.”

Andersen Spina, a seventh grader at Daniel Island School, is looking forward to his first Mardi Gras experience. He said, “I am excited about participating in the parade because it’ll be a lot of fun playing music and celebrating.”

There will be plenty to do at the event from face painting to hula hooping. The fun and frivolity will include a stilt-walker, a ﬁre spinner, jugglers, a caricature artist, a tarot card reader, and a variety of additional entertainment throughout the celebration. The Art Guild of Daniel Island will have art for sale and the Mystical Mask Lady will be on hand selling masks. Food and drink specials will be offered by area restaurants.

MARDI GRAS SCHEDULE OF EVENTS!

Monday, March 4

3:15 - 4:15 p.m. - Black Tie Music Academy

Free pre-parade class at BTMA, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 305, Daniel Island.

Tuesday, March 5

4:30 p.m. - Meet up at Black Tie Music Academy

5 p.m. - Parade kicks off

March to Agaves Cantina. This is an easy low impact sidewalk march that lasts about 10 minutes.

5 - 7 p.m. - The V Tones of Charleston

Delight your senses with Charleston’s only “ukulele hot club jug, vaudeville, ragtime, neo-retro-postpostmodern, beachfront quasi-primitive anachronistic revolutionary anti-inflammatory mass catharsis jazz, freakout and philharmonic group therapy session band.”

7:15 – 8 p.m. - BTMA’s Kabuki Love Machine Band

The classic rock band takes the stage. Rock out with impressive local adults whose day jobs include attorney, fitness scientist, software engineer, marketing guru, doctor, insurance sales, business executive, mother, father and IT professionals. This is classic rock at its finest!