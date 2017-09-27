Marie Delcioppo named new DINA president

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) has selected a new president to lead the organization moving forward. Late last week, outgoing DINA President Clyde Rush announced in a press release that island resident Marie Delcioppo would be assuming the post effective Sept. 25.

Delcioppo, a former chair of the DINA Safety Committee, was recommended for the position by the DINA Search Committee. Electronic ballots were sent to all DINA members and Delcioppo received “near unanimous approval,” stated the release.

The DINA Search Committee began work in early September to identify a candidate after DINA Vice President Shawn Pinkston made the decision to withdraw from consideration due to his current campaign to run for the S.C. House District 99 seat formerly held by Jim Merrill.

A Daniel Island resident for the past five years, Delcioppo is a financial advisor and the director of marketing at a firm on the island. She grew up in Mount Pleasant and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Florida. For 14 years, Delcioppo lived in Miami, where she was a public relations strategist, specializing in crisis communication and the health and wellness industry. She also owned a Pilates studio during her time in Florida.

Delcioppo chose to move back to the Charleston area to be closer to her family and settled on Daniel Island. During her time as DINA Safety Chair, she successfully initiated the Safety Patrol program at Daniel Island School and worked closely with city and county officials on various infrastructure and development issues, according to the release.

Delcioppo said she is “absolutely honored and thrilled” to be taking on the role of DINA president.

“Clyde and the other board members and committee chairs have done an incredible job moving the issues of the island forward to the city and the county and are making great strides,” she said. “Clyde has left big shoes to fill! I’m excited to get to know more and more residents of the island, as well as work with the other board members and committee chairs, all of whom I greatly respect, so we can continue to accomplish the directives set forth for the island.”

Delcioppo is confident she can make a difference in her new position.

“As a younger, female resident of the island, I hope to give a stronger voice to our young families, business owners, and residents who can feel alienated from getting more involved due to the demands of work and children commitments,” she continued. “I want to leverage their fresh approach and different perspectives to help us make our island town even more welcoming and inclusive.”

Rush was elected in January to lead DINA, but announced in August that he would be stepping down early due to a pending move to Summerville. For more information on DINA, visit www.dineighborhoodassociation.org or email Delcioppo at president@dineighborhoodassociation.org.