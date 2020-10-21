Marshes at Daniel Island granted variance to remove four grand trees

Developers for the Marshes at Daniel Island were granted a variance to take down four grand trees at the Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meeting that was held virtually via Zoom on Oct. 15.

A grand tree is defined as any tree 24 inches or greater in diameter, measured at 4.5 feet above the grade, excluding pine trees or sweet gum trees.

The Marshes on Daniel Island is a 17-acre subdivision planned to be built off of Fairbanks Drive behind Governors Park. The property is planned to have 90 lots, with both single family homes and detached townhomes. Adjacent residential property includes The Oaks at River’s Edge to the east. And, the property backs into a marsh area across from the back of homes on King George Street. The area is zoned Daniel Island General Office, which allows for the development of residential.

Initially scheduled for July 1, the original request was for a variance to remove eight grand trees. A resident-led effort to save the trees resulted in the request being deferred several times. According to the documentation submitted to the board, developers, neighbors, representatives of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association and representatives of the city met and the developer came up with an alternative solution. What was finally brought to the board last week was a request to remove five, instead of eight grand trees.

After hearing from representatives of the developer, the city, and in opposition from the citizen group and their attorney, the board ultimately and unanimously granted the variance to remove four of the five requested trees.