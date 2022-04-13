Mary Turbeville wins Tennis Trivia

Mary Turbeville won the second round of Tennis Trivia presented by Atlantic Properties and scored two tickets to the Credit One Charleston Open finals.

Turbeville has played tennis her whole life, but it wasn’t until she moved to Daniel Island two years ago that she became a USTA member and joined some leagues through LTP.

“This is my first year attending the tournament and I think it is safe to say that I am completely obsessed with it and will be back every year,” Turbeville wrote via email. “I feel lucky to live within walking distance to the tournament, and I have been so impressed with the incredible athletes playing this week.”

The answers to last week’s questions are available online at: bit.ly/3JwxqAf.