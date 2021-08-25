To mask or not to mask?

Customers stepping into Publix on Seven Farms Drive may experience a sense of déjà vu. Reminiscent of this time last year, all employees are masked, as are many of the patrons.

“Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location,” commented Jared Glover, media relations manager for Publix Super Markets.

He added, “Publix Pharmacy is providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.”

The action was taken in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated guidance which encourages individuals in areas of substantial or high transmission risk to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in

public, indoor spaces.

Despite a surge in COVID cases due to the Delta variant, Gov. Henry McMaster continued to uphold his decision not to issue a statewide mask mandate. On Aug. 17, the City of Charleston’s motion to mandate face coverings failed a two-thirds majority approval. If passed, masks would have been enforced at public facilities, including public schools, private schools and daycares across the city.

Conflicting recommendations leave individual businesses in the area to set their own policies.

Mpishi, Blondies Bagels and Café, and Laura Albert’s are encouraging customers to take precautions but are not enforcing mask mandates.

Ann Turner is the owner of Blondies Bagels. “Blondies is back to standard business procedures. We hope that anyone who is not vaccinated will wear a mask while inside of the restaurant. Online ordering is available through our website (BlondiesDI.com) and is the best way to order if you are looking to minimize time indoors,” Turner said.

“Masks are a choice right now,” stated Karen Elsey, co-owner of Laura Albert’s. “We encourage people to take precautions such as keeping a safe distance and washing their hands often, as always. We do offer outdoor dining whenever the weather permits and encourage people to take advantage of that!”

Allie Clay, owner of Mpishi, concurred. “We are monitoring state, DHEC, and city mandates. At the moment, these only involve the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m. and the self-policed mask if not vaccinated policy. We continue to offer outdoor seating (reservations recommended) and takeout.”

Tropical Smoothie Café, a franchise with a location on Seven Farms Drive, does require that all customers and staff wear a face covering when entering the store.

Dyan Heineck, owner of Island Expressions, is opting for extra protection for her staff. “With the recent uptick in COVID cases with the spread of the Delta variant, all of the employees at Island Expressions are wearing masks in the shop again. My entire staff has been fully vaccinated for months, but in an effort to continue working at

full capacity in the safest way possible, we all agree that masks are another added protection for our staff and our customers. We are not currently requiring masks for our customers, but we appreciate when any of our customers voluntarily wear one while the infection rates are continuing to increase in our area.” She continued, “We

have some customers who are immunocompromised who do their shopping and framing consultations outside of our regular shop hours or via FaceTime. We are happy to accommodate these requests which can be made by calling the shop or emailing me directly at dyan@islandexpressionsdi.com .”

Delta Pharmacy is another local business offering extra services for customers. Owner Willis High explained that free delivery is available from Delta and staff required to be in close contact with others must wear face coverings. Masks are optional for customers.

All medical facilities on Daniel Island are requiring masks for employees and patients. Dr. Lucy Davis of Palmetto Primary Care Physicians said that her office will continue to require masks, as they are integral to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Schools are split on face covering rules as well. As of Aug. 19, Bishop England High School will require masks in school. A press release from Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, stated, “After watching the number of positive COVID cases grow daily in South Carolina, a temporary mask mandate has been put into effect for all students, faculty and staff at our diocesan schools and all employees at our Charleston-based pastoral center when they are not sitting at their desk. We made this decision with input from medical professionals and guidance from the CDC and DHEC. We believe wearing masks indoors is an important initiative to protect our community, especially children, from this highly contagious virus.”

Aselage added, “We will continue to monitor this situation and will revisit this directive as needed.”

Masks are not required in Berkeley County public schools, which include Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary, and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High schools.